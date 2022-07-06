ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Doctor, anti-abortion advocates agree ectopic pregnancies must be removed

By Charlotte Scott
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas – Texas law defines abortion as the intent to cause the death of an unborn child. There are a few exceptions, including removing an ectopic pregnancy. An ectopic pregnancy is one in which a fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some...

Anita Grey
1d ago

No kidding. It is not a viable pregnancy and can be fatal to the mother. This is just a smoke cloud put out by the pro abortion crowd to muck the waters

Vicky Graham
2d ago

"If you're a Christian who's happy about Roe v. Wade getting overturned I'd like to remind you that the purpose of your religion is not to judge or condemn others. It's not your job to police or control other people. Your JOB as a Christian is to evangelize through YOUR actions and way of life. That joy you're feeling from Roe v. Wade getting overturned isn't because God has worked. What you're feeling is a perverted sense of satisfaction, not because you've "saved lives," but because you were able to exert control over other people. You're feeling powerful and vindicated because you didn't want someone to do something and acted YOUR will on them. Your joy isn't about God; it's about making yourself feel just. When you lay down in bed tonight, all alone and in the dark, listen to your spirit. What you'll feel tonight may just be the devil smiling at the corner of your bed because he knows that you like the feeling he gave you today."

Tamara Rainge-Allen
1d ago

I had 2 ectopic pregnancies at 3 months and with both didn't know I was pregnant, almost died, It is dangerous to a woman to have to even go though it, should not be considered an abortion, in a life or death situation of the mother !!!

