A founding partner of CBRE, Ackerman was an icon in the region’s commercial real estate industry for decades and served as CBRE’s managing director in Pittsburgh from 2013 until January. He was working at Arnheim & Neely in the 1990s when CB Commercial came looking for an existing brokerage with which to partner. Out of that grew CBRE, which became Pittsburgh’s largest commercial real estate firm. Ackerman was involved in the sale of some of Downtown’s most important real estate, including PPG Place, the former Westinghouse building, the Union Trust and the Frick Building. He was known as a man of integrity, intellect and heart and a true gentleman in a cutthroat business.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO