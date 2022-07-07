Person dressed in women's clothing critically-wounded in possible hate crime 00:32

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a person wearing women's clothing in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The attack happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday at around 1:20 a.m at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard.

"That person sustained a very serious injury, said LAPD.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim, who was talking with someone else before making "disparaging and offensive comments." The suspect then fired multiple times before running away.

Paramedics took the critically-wounded victim to a hospital.

The shooting was initially being investigated as a hate crime.

"There was an argument nearby," officers said. "But we believe the victim struck was not the intended target of the shooting."

Police said it is possible the shooting was a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect description was provided.