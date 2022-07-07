ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Person dressed in women's clothing critically-wounded in possible hate crime

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oufs7_0gX5HZGY00

Person dressed in women's clothing critically-wounded in possible hate crime 00:32

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a person wearing women's clothing in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The attack happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday at around 1:20 a.m at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard.

"That person sustained a very serious injury, said LAPD.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim, who was talking with someone else before making "disparaging and offensive comments." The suspect then fired multiple times before running away.

Paramedics took the critically-wounded victim to a hospital.

The shooting was initially being investigated as a hate crime.

"There was an argument nearby," officers said. "But we believe the victim struck was not the intended target of the shooting."

Police said it is possible the shooting was a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect description was provided.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Gun violence claims another life in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. The victim, believed about 20 years old, was standing on a sidewalk when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bystander video shows LAPD officer kicking handcuffed man in head

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a video that appears to show a Los Angeles Police Department officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood, police said today.Officers arrested a man on a suspicion of battery and another man on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the incident, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported.The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. on July 3 when officers responded to a report of a battery suspect at a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard."While taking the suspect into custody...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities searching for man who attacked driver in Tujunga

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man wanted for battery after he threatened to kill a fellow driver in a road rage altercation and sprayed bear repellent on the victim.The incident took place at the intersection of Pali Avenue and Day Street in Tujunga on July 6. The victim, Gary Anadolian, told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez that he rolled through his stop sign at a three-way stop.But he says the other driver overreacted and should be found before he loses it again."It was a terrible burning sensation for three days, nonstop for three days," Anadolian said.In video...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylmar, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: non-lethal means attempted prior to deadly officer-involved shooting in Long Beach

New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach. The shooting unfolded Saturday morning on E. 17th Street between MLK Jr. Boulevard and Orange. Images from video captured the suspect sitting on a roof with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. Police say they tried to de-escalate the situation, using less lethal means with projectiles, but the suspect failed to comply with commands. Police say after the suspect pointed a gun at officers, they opened fire. The suspect died on the roof. No officers were hurt. Police say they did recover a gun from the roof. Authorities said they were initially called to the scene following a call of a dispute inside a vehicle. They say they later found the man had allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and tried to carjack a victim before officers arrived. 
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect’s Distinctive Facial Tattoos Lead to Murder Arrest

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A suspect’s distinctive facial tattoos helped police arrest him on suspicion of shooting a man to death inside a camping trailer in North Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers responding at about 2:20 p.m. Friday to an ambulance shooting call at Vanowen Street and Camellia Avenue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigating deadly shooting in South LA

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday responded to the scene of a collision near the 800 block of Central Avenue in South LA and found a person dead inside a vehicle. Police received the call at around 7:53 p.m. and it appears that the victim may have been shot while still in the vehicle. Two suspects, according to authorities are still on the loose and were described as males wearing dark clothing and ski masks. Bother are believed to be armed with guns. No other information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Police#Violent Crime
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers. The officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding a dispute involving a person with a gun, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Arriving...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Corona family held at gunpoint during home invasion

CORONA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Corona overnight. It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Joseph Canyon Trail. According to police, three suspects broke into the home and at one...
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in LA County area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man who was shot to death in the unincorporated Florence-Graham area near South Los Angeles was identified Saturday. The victim was identified as Jesus Salazar of Muscoy, a San Bernardino County community, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Rapper ‘Snoopy Blue’ Found Shot to Death in Car in South LA

Details are still pending Sunday following the fatal shooting of rapper Snoopy Blue in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the victim inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 killed, 2 injured in early morning shooting in Downey

Authorities say three men were killed in a shooting in Downey that left two other people injured. The incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Leeds Street. It was there that officers responded and located four men and one female who had been shot. Three of...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Man accused of vandalism in Malibu arrested by LASD

A 55-year-old man who had been vandalizing property in Malibu over several days in early July has been arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. RELATED: LA Sheriff's Department seeks public help locating man suspected of vandalism in MalibuThomas Aaron Brothers was seen on surveillance video in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway swinging a hatchet at a victim's front door, damaging both the door and the doorbell, while the resident was home. He also vandalized several cars that were parked on Pacific Coast Highway.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Fake cop kidnaps boy after hitting him with truck: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A man is accused of going on a bizarre crime spree in the San Fernando Valley – with one of the allegations including the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy riding his bike. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the teen was hit by a 2019...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy