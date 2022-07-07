ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
The Associated Press

Harper's HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper broke up the Phillies postseason party on the mound and directed his team to where the true revelry was about to begin for the National League champs. “C’mon, let’s go inside! Let’s go!” he ordered. With that, Harper walked toward the dugout and raised his arms in jubilation to the soundtrack of Phillies fans screaming “MV3! MV3! ” The Phillies scrambled inside for the Broad Street Bubbly that awaited in the clubhouse. Harper made the scene possible because he rose to the moment Philly demanded of him from the time he signed the richest free-agent deal in baseball history. Harper has made the monumental feat of hitting a baseball look so easy in the postseason and with the NL pennant at stake, he delivered with the defining moment of his four-year Philadelphia career.
The Associated Press

NBA suspends Heat forwards Martin, Jovic for 1 game apiece

MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin’s scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday night. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. The league handed down the penalties Sunday night. Martin and Jovic will miss Monday’s Raptors-Heat game. Both Martin and Koloko were whistled for technical fouls and ejected from Saturday’s matchup.
