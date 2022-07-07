Read full article on original website
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
Yankee fans optimistic Bronx Bombers break ALCS losing streak on Game 4 against Astros
The Yankee faithful marched into Yankee Stadium on a rainy Sunday night with the hope that the Bronx Bombers break a losing streak in Game 4 of the American League Championship series against the Astros.
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
Harper's HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper broke up the Phillies postseason party on the mound and directed his team to where the true revelry was about to begin for the National League champs. “C’mon, let’s go inside! Let’s go!” he ordered. With that, Harper walked toward the dugout and raised his arms in jubilation to the soundtrack of Phillies fans screaming “MV3! MV3! ” The Phillies scrambled inside for the Broad Street Bubbly that awaited in the clubhouse. Harper made the scene possible because he rose to the moment Philly demanded of him from the time he signed the richest free-agent deal in baseball history. Harper has made the monumental feat of hitting a baseball look so easy in the postseason and with the NL pennant at stake, he delivered with the defining moment of his four-year Philadelphia career.
NBA suspends Heat forwards Martin, Jovic for 1 game apiece
MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin’s scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday night. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. The league handed down the penalties Sunday night. Martin and Jovic will miss Monday’s Raptors-Heat game. Both Martin and Koloko were whistled for technical fouls and ejected from Saturday’s matchup.
Mitchell scores 37 in home debut, Cavs beat Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points in his home debut and atoned for some critical mistakes in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards
Nestor Cortes leaves game four after with groin injury after velocity dip
Nestor Cortes had to leave the game in the third inning after serving up a game-tying three-run home run with an injury after his velocity was down.
Reimer gets 26th career shutout as Sharks beat Flyers 3-0
Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0
32 things we learned from Week 7 of 2022 NFL season: What's wrong with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and NFC?
With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both struggling, the NFC looks even weaker than expected. Here's what else we learned in NFL Week 7.
