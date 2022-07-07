ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Job Recruitment for JVS SoCal GAIN Positions

avdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE – The America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in...

www.avdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Whittier: 7 Best Places to visit in Whittier, CA

"Whittier, a small community of 87,000 people, is located in Los Angeles County. Whittier is 12 miles away from the city, but it is considered a suburb." Whittier offers all the amenities of a major city but is only 15 miles away from the Pacific Coast. It also has great weather and makes it a popular choice for Southern California visitors who want to get away from the hustle and bustle.
WHITTIER, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Palmdale, CA
nomadlawyer.org

6 Best Places to visit in Santa Fe Springs, CA

"Santa Fe Springs, Spanish for "Holy Faith"), is a Los Angeles County city, California, United States. It is one the Gateway Cities in southeast Los Angeles County. Santa Fe Spring, which means "holy faith" in Spanish, was first used to mineral springs that Dr. James E. Fulton purchased from the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1886."
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
sfbayview.com

Laws, covenants, rules and regulations for me and not for thee

The following presentation was made to the Young Black Contractors Association’s Third Quarter Roundtable at the invitation of Drexall Johnson, president and CEO. The event was held at the Doubletree Civic Center Plaza in Carson, California, in Los Angeles County’s South Bay on July 29:. First let me...
CARSON, CA
point2homes.com

2422 Burkett Road, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91732

Great Location for a starter home or for an investment. This cozy property is priced reasonably to sell fast. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Spacious Yard that offer's the perfect area for entertainment for family and friends. The garage can be easily converted to an ADU and generate additional source of income.
EL MONTE, CA
point2homes.com

9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The America S Job Center#Sierra Highway#Dsantamaria Jvs Socal Org
Antelope Valley Press

Large mural taking shape on city wall

PALMDALE — After more than a year of planning, Pearblossom artist Christopher Minsal is painting the largest mural of his career on the east wall of the Palmdale Firestone on Palmdale Boulevard near 27th Street East. The mural stretches 200 feet long and about 25 feet tall. It depicts...
PALMDALE, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
avdailynews.com

Antelope Valley Heat Alert Issue.

Please take the necessary precautions to decrease your chance of of a heat-related illness. Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors and family and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work or exercise (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.
LANCASTER, CA
point2homes.com

7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

13028 Central Avenue 201, Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA, 90250

Enjoy resort style living in the beautiful gated community of the Three Sixty at South Bay. This two bedroom, west facing Flats unit is in a central, quiet location within the property. The light and bright home offers a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room, dining area and outdoor patio balcony. The rich and luxurious dark hardwood floors contrast perfectly with the white kitchen cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a breakfast peninsula with granite countertops and ample cabinetry for storage. The master suite has a large ensuite with a walk in closet and separate water closet. Plantation shutters throughout with a full laundry room and your own private 2 car tandem garage. Three Sixty at South Bay is a beautifully landscaped, gated community with easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of- the art fitness center, two heated pools, sport court, three community rooms and two dog parks. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools with a new high school.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy