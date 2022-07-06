Shreveport Youth Boxing Club gets $25,000 community impact grant from New York Life

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As severe weather bears down on Louisiana, residents need all the resources they can to prepare and respond. Meta, in partnership with Bossier Chamber of Commerce, is hosting an in-person summit in Shreveport on July 8, focusing on using digital communication tools in the face of crisis. Local and state officials, emergency response organizations, non-profits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area come together in person to learn from experts from Meta and others in the field of crisis response about tools that can help the local community to respond and communicate during natural disasters.

