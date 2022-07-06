ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Youth Boxing Club gets $25,000 community impact grant from New York Life

 2 days ago

KTAL

City of Shreveport will give $100 gift card for vaccines, boosters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to hold a series of incentivized vaccination events to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 in our area. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that only 45% of eligible residents in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7)...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Meta & Bossier Chamber of Commerce team up for Disaster Resilience Summit

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As severe weather bears down on Louisiana, residents need all the resources they can to prepare and respond. Meta, in partnership with Bossier Chamber of Commerce, is hosting an in-person summit in Shreveport on July 8, focusing on using digital communication tools in the face of crisis. Local and state officials, emergency response organizations, non-profits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area come together in person to learn from experts from Meta and others in the field of crisis response about tools that can help the local community to respond and communicate during natural disasters.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is being held over the weekend starting July 8 in Shreveport. The Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America hosts one of the largest softball tournaments every year to bring awareness to battling sickle cell anemia. The tournament will be held at Cargill Park (2800 Cargill Dr.). The Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation Department is also working to host the tournament.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPCC to host nursing open house

Shreveport to host youth basketball tournament in hopes of lessening crime. One of the goals is for the business owners to mentor the children who participate in the tournament.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Derrick Henderson announces run for Shreveport City Council Dist. G

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport community organizer has become the second candidate to announce their intention to run for Shreveport City Council District G. Derrick L. Henderson announced Friday morning that he is seeking election to the seat currently held by Jerry Bowman, Jr., who is term-limited. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament hopes to lessen violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is hosting a youth basketball tournament with one goal in mind: shoot hoops, not each other. Starting on July 16, the “Hoop Don’t Shoot” tournament will kick off in an effort to lessen violence in the city. Shreveport partnered with 16 businesses and organizations to put on the three-weekend event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Drew Brees
KSLA

Multiple areas in the ArkLaTex under a burn ban

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple places in the ArkLaTex are under a burn ban as of Friday, July 8. The burn ban for Caddo Parish was issued Friday morning for Fire Districts #7 and #8, which include the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida, and Rodessa.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former Evangel Football Star Killed in Rolling Shootout

Shreveport Police responded to a rolling shootout on July 4th, that left one person dead, and three others injured. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the victim in the shooting as former Evangel football star Orlando Puryear, Jr. 24 of Shreveport. Puryear died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 3:54P, just over an hour after being shot at Jewella and Amelia Avenues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport celebrates 70 years

Former Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, is an investor in the franchise. This means sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Boxing #Saints #New York Life #Family
KSLA

Balloon release held in honor of Shamia Little

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, July 6, friends and family came together to celebrate the life of Shamia Little. A memorial was held at Douglas Williams Park to share memories of her - a year after she was last seen. Shamia is believed to have been abducted, with her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Benteler to sell steel tube plant in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Benteler Group is selling its steel tube plant in Shreveport to Tenaris, a Luxembourg-based company, for $460 million. The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

15-year-old fighting for life after shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8. The incident occurred at the Cambridge Court Apartments on Mansfield Road. Officials say a 15-year-old was shot in the leg. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Additional...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire at Highland Village apartments; 1 person evacuated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two apartments caught fire, causing an evacuation of a downstairs unit. The Shreveport Fire Department received a dispatch at 12:20 a.m. reporting a fire at the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard between Herndon Street and Wyandotte Street at the Highland Village Apartments on July 7. Two upstairs units had caught fire, both were unoccupied. One person was evacuated from the downstairs unit. A firefighter was treated for exhaustion. The fire was under control in just over 15 minutes after first responders arrived.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Weekend post times at Louisiana Downs changed because of heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Louisiana Downs is changing the post time of this weekend’s horseracing because of the expected heat. Post times for Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 will be at 11:45 a.m. This will insure the safety of the horses, jockeys and patrons. Temperatures are...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

The Good Stuff: A miracle for Miracle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Recent high school graduate, Miracle Birdsong, is already focused on her college days ahead at Jackson State in Mississippi. “I move in August 13,” she said excitedly, with some suitcases already packed more than a month in advance. There’s certainly nothing wrong with planning ahead,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later. The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.
SHREVEPORT, LA

