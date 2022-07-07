ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old charged with homicide in shooting death of 15-year-old Dayvon Vickers

By CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of Dayvon Vickers.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Wednesday that Shaun Scott of Pittsburgh was arrested and charged with homicide. He faces other charges including possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.

Vickers, 15, was fatally shot in Homewood on March 30. Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the head while riding his mini-bike near the intersection of Homewood and Frankstown avenues. Vickers later died at the hospital.

The Homewood community rallied after the boy's death. Friends and family remembered Vickers , better known as Day-Day, as a caring and loving person with a beautiful spirit, unique voice and smile.

Scott, who is in the Allegheny County Jail, is also accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Malek Thomas in the Hill District last month.

