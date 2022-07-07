Chris Sale tosses 3.2 innings in rehab start with WooSox 01:32

WORCESTER -- Chris Sale flashed both his brilliant strikeout ability and some rust in what may be his final rehab start before rejoining the Red Sox.

Sale suited up for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday at Polar Park and tossed 3.2 innings against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, which is the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate. In total, he allowed three hits and one earned run while walking five and striking out five. He tossed 72 pitches in total, and 42 were strikes.

Sale's fastball was in the 93-96 mph range and topped out at 97.

His final pitch was a bases-loaded walk.

Wednesday was the 33-year-old's fourth rehab start since he suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage before spring training. Sale was slated to return from the injury in June, but a non-baseball medical issue pushed back his return.

Since being acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the White Sox ahead of the 2017 season, Sale is 40-24 with a 3.09 ERA in 93 starts.