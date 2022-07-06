ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camano Island, WA

Announcement: The July 11th Regular Fire Board Commissioner Meetings is canceled.

By Amy Martin
camanofire.com
 3 days ago

Announcement: The July 11th Regular Fire Board Commissioner...

camanofire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Deadly plant spreading across Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash — Alongside the potato fields of Skagit County sits a plant so poisonous it can kill a thousand-pound cow in just a couple of hours. So, imagine what it could do to a child or pet. Poison hemlock is growing and spreading across Skagit County. "It...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Revive I-5, SR 520 closures slated for this weekend

SEATTLE — State Route 520 will be closed across Lake Washington and the ongoing Revive I-5 work on southbound Interstate 5 will both happen this weekend, starting Friday night. Washington State Department of Transportation officials said that starting 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, crews will reduce southbound Interstate...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camano Island, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Camano Island, WA
gigharbornow.org

Huge property value increases don’t portend corresponding tax hikes

Gig Harbor residents recently received green cards in the mail showing unprecedented jumps in property values. But don’t freak out. They won’t translate proportionally to higher property taxes. Property values skyrocketed last year, particularly here. Across Pierce County, values increased an average of more than 19 percent —...
GIG HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Board
luxury-houses.net

Timeless Mediterranean Inspired Architecture Meets State-of-the-art Design in this $4,250,000 Rare-find Resort Style Home in Washington

The Estate in Washington is a luxurious home of perfect combination of location, livability and world class luxury now available for sale. This home located at 19267 NE 149th Street, Woodinville, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,348 square feet of living spaces. Call Bret Butler (Phone: 206 604-3350), Greg W Butler (Phone: 206 300-7078) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
WOODINVILLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 NE Dronawood Dr Kingston, WA 98346

Kingston Real Estate at 0 Ne Dronawood Dr Kingston, WA 98346. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Ne Dronawood Dr Kingston, WA 98346 with the MLS# 1964688 has been on the Kingston market for 1 days. This property located in the Kingston subdivision is currently listed for $1,250,000. GeoCoordinates:
KINGSTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nypressnews.com

King County home prices fall 6% as sellers come ‘back down to Earth’

The Seattle-area housing market is offering homebuyers new leverage and, in some cases, cheaper prices. More houses are sitting on the market, fewer people are buying homes and home prices in some areas are dropping, according to new data released Wednesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Townhome developers and swanky condo towers are offering discounts. Some home-shoppers are holding off because of rising mortgage rates or tanking stock portfolios. Others have been priced out.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound gas prices down over $1 from June peak

Gas prices have been steadily falling over the past four weeks, from an average high of $5.70 a gallon to locations offering gas for $4.57 a gallon around the Puget Sound. Prices are still higher than the national average, but have been falling steadily since the June 15 peak of $5.70 a gallon in the Seattle area, according to Gas Buddy.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

As WA heats up, here's how to keep cool without air conditioning

When people in Seattle talk about how to cool off during extreme heat, they often point to air conditioning as an underused panacea. But air conditioning alone isn’t the only — or even best — answer. Luckily, some simple, but often unexpected, ways to cool our homes during heat waves do not require a lot of electricity or effort, but can have huge impacts on our health.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Washington sheriff won’t cooperate with out-of-state abortion probes

SEATTLE — The executive in the county surrounding Seattle said Tuesday its sheriff’s office and other executive branch departments will not cooperate with out-of-state prosecutions of abortion providers or patients. King County Executive Dow Constantine’s executive order signed Tuesday follows a similar one from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Many in Seattle face exceedingly long wait times to get a passport

SEATTLE - It’s a difficult time for travelers for a variety of reasons, with airline schedules in flux and sky-high gas prices—but if you’re in need of a passport, the challenges are even greater. On Tuesday, a noticeable crowd formed outside of Seattle’s passport office. Some had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy