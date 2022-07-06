Announcement: The July 11th Regular Fire Board Commissioner Meetings is canceled.

The Seattle-area housing market is offering homebuyers new leverage and, in some cases, cheaper prices. More houses are sitting on the market, fewer people are buying homes and home prices in some areas are dropping, according to new data released Wednesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Townhome developers and swanky condo towers are offering discounts. Some home-shoppers are holding off because of rising mortgage rates or tanking stock portfolios. Others have been priced out.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO