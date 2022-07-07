ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Sheriff Salazar sends letter to the Biden administration to fix immigration system

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar recently sent multiple letters to the Biden administration, expressing his disappointment with the government's approach to human smuggling. He was able to...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The border crisis: Bexar County sheriff invites Biden to Texas

Just a couple of weeks after the devastating tragedy of 53 immigrants found dead in a truck in San Antonio; frustration is growing over the Texas/Mexico border situation. Today Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar met with key U.S. Department of Homeland Security staff to discuss his concerns about immigration and migrants crossing the border illegally. He also invited Biden to Texas to come and review the situation personally.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
CBS LA

Mexico announces "historic" seizure of half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico's army and National Guard announced Thursday what they called a "historic" seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan."This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug," said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia, estimating the fentanyl had an illicit value of around $230 million.Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States; as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine.The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Casino industry urges federal prosecutors to crack down on illegal operators

The American Gaming Association says illegal operators are a "serious threat." The industry trade group is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to enforce existing laws. FanDuel's CEO says unregulated, offshore sites have an unfair advantage because they don't pay state and local taxes and don't...
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Texas man sentenced for selling $215K worth of fraudulent CDLs

A Texas man who issued fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses netting $215,000 while he worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to a news release. Alonzo Blackman, 68, of San Antonio, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of conspiracy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy