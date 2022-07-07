Sheriff Salazar sends letter to the Biden administration to fix immigration system

Mexico's army and National Guard announced Thursday what they called a "historic" seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan."This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug," said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia, estimating the fentanyl had an illicit value of around $230 million.Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States; as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine.The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced...

