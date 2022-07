Merchants in Brazil are some of the most innovative in the world, offering a wider range of choice in how their shoppers can shop, pay for and acquire their purchases. In fact, they are above average across six countries PYMNTS studied in offering 15 of 23 digital shopping features we tracked, according to “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Brazil Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on a survey of 2,201 Brazilian consumers and 602 Brazilian businesses.

BRAZIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO