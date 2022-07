High in a tree in Lawrence’s South Park, a wooden box is secured to a branch, offering a home for honeybees that would otherwise have trouble finding one. The swarm rescue boxes have recently been placed in 16 City of Lawrence parks, so far helping to catch and relocate 17 swarms of honeybees. Leading the effort is Robert Brooks, who has a Ph.D. in entomology, or the study of insects, and proposed the bee rescue program to the city and volunteers his time to the project. A single swarm can contain thousands of bees, and Brooks said the program is helping to save and relocate valuable and endangered pollinators.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO