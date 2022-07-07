ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Join Concern Foundation In Conquering Cancer

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

In 1968, fifteen Los Angeles based couples came together with one simple goal: CONquer CanCER Now!

They wanted to ensure their dollars counted in the fight against cancer when their dear friend, Beverly Wolman, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35. They could no longer sit back and continue losing friends to this horrific disease.  Thus, CONCERN Foundation's war on cancer had begun.

Our focus is to fund promising cancer research scientists in the early stage of discovery within the laboratory to understand the fundamental principles of tumor immunology. This approach enables new discoveries, the creation of better treatments, and advances crucial breakthroughs in all forms of cancer. All funds are to be distributed only for salaries and supplies directly related to the funded research. Browse through the many scientists we have funded throughout the years.

Since it began in the 60's, Concern Foundation has raised and granted $70 million to well over 1000 pediatric and adult cancer researchers worldwide studying many forms of cancer, primarily in the areas of immunology, immunotherapy, and the genetics of cancer. Concern specifically funds researchers who lack financial support for their first major research project and provides critically needed start-up funds for promising projects.  By focusing funding to new investigators, Concern helps to bridge a gap that currently exists in the scientific research community.  It is difficult for new investigators to obtain initial grants from major funding sources without sound data.  At the same time, it is difficult to obtain sound data without funding.

Concern Foundation’s 47th Annual Block Party will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Paramount Studios 6pm

The Block Party historically attracts close to 4,000 guests and raises around $1.8 million annually to support cancer research scientists throughout our community and around the world. The highlight of the event is the variety of delicious refreshments and cuisine provided by more than 70 of LA’s most popular restaurants and caterers. Our media partner for the event is Los Angeles Magazine.

Find out more here .

Comments / 0

 

