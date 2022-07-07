Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has reached an agreement with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and will be interviewed by the panel on Friday, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times on Wednesday.

One person with knowledge of the discussions said Cipollone will sit for a videotaped, transcribed interview, and is not expected to publicly testify.

Witnesses have told the committee that Cipollone pushed back against former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the panel wants to speak directly with Cipollone to get his account of what happened before, during, and after the events of Jan. 6. Last week, the committee issued a subpoena to Cipollone, following the public testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson testified that on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Cipollone came up to her and asked her to keep Trump away from the Capitol. "We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen," Hutchinson said Cipollone told her. The Jan. 6 committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), tweeted the day after Hutchinson's testimony that it was "time for Mr. Cipollone to testify on the record. Any concerns he has about the institutional interests of his prior office are outweighed by the need for his testimony."