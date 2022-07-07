ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Adoption and foster care system expected to be impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDLAND, Texas — Since the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, foster care and adoption agencies are expecting more women to look at the option of adoption. It's something that Jamie Po with Addy's Hope Adoption Agency in Midland is hoping for. "We do have an infant...

www.newswest9.com

Teen Vogue

Disabled People Never Had Full Autonomy Over Our Reproductive Rights

In this op-ed, Anja Herrman explores why disabled people should be centered in the fight for reproductive rights. While my generation has, up until now, always had the right to a legal abortion, not all of us were able to exercise it. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to legislate away abortion rights. But for disabled people like me, Roe was never enough, as the government has long legislated our reproductive health away. As many of us now rally for the restoration of our rights, we must center the voices of disabled people. We’re still fighting for the kind of freedom that most Americans take for granted.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

Private renters are being pushed into poverty by benefits cap

The benefit cap referred to by James in your series The Heat Or Eat Diaries discriminates against those forced to live in private rented accommodation because of the scarcity of social housing (I was too ill to work – the Tory benefit cap left me and my children with £50 a week to live on, 29 June). Renting privately is almost always more expensive and less secure. The local housing allowance is another cap that sets the maximum rent that benefits will cover for renting from a private landlord.
ADVOCACY
bloomberglaw.com

Immigrant ‘Dreamers’ Face Severe Disruption If Court Wrecks DACA

Advocates for more than 600,000 undocumented immigrants who entered the US as children told a federal appeals panel in New Orleans that ditching Obama-era protections would cause “severe disruption” for people who have been living and working in the country for years. The so-called Dreamers are part of...
IMMIGRATION
Midland, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
Daily Montanan

The ‘right’ to an abortion and the right to have rights

The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs, vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization did more than simply deny women the right to decide their own health care issues, it denied them full citizenship in the political community of our nation. By stating that the “Constitution does not confer a right to […] The post The ‘right’ to an abortion and the right to have rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Refinery29

Accutane Users Are “Terrified” In The Wake Of Roe v. Wade Reversal

As we live through the scary and uncertain time following the Roe v. Wade reversal, women across the country are concerned about how the ruling might affect their access to abortion, birth control, and, now, skin-care medication like Accutane. Accutane, also referred to as isotretinoin (Accutane is the brand name...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

Women of Color Will Face More Criminalized Pregnancies in Post-‘Roe’ America

On May 15, 1999, Regina McKnight gave birth to a stillborn five-pound baby girl at Conway Medical Center in South Carolina. She named her Mercedes. Five months later, McKnight — an unhoused Black woman — was arrested on charges of homicide by child abuse after her daughter’s autopsy indicated that McNight had used cocaine while pregnant. Following her trial, a jury found McKnight guilty, and she was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison. Although the conviction was reversed in 2008, McKnight had already lost eight years of her life being unjustly incarcerated.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TIME

I'm a Doctor Who Cares for Newborns. I’m Nervous After the End of Roe

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, I feel an ominous cloud of governmental reach looming over my work as a neonatologist. Supporting families whose fetuses and babies have severe congenital disabilities—America’s leading cause of infant mortality—requires careful, compassionate, and complex health care. Because access to pregnancy termination for these fetal diagnoses is constricting in many states, the number of babies born annually with congenital disabilities in the U.S.—already at 120,000 per year—is expected to grow. Some neonatologists and bioethicists have long worried that laws that aimed to afford all infants specific legal protections, enacted under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump, could interfere with our ability to support our patients and their parents in these cases. The current tide of judicial upheaval makes this concern more palpable.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
morningbrew.com

After Roe v. Wade: IVF and the fertility industry

As 26 states move to restrict abortions following the scrapping of Roe v. Wade, fertility industry professionals are also scrambling to make sense of what these laws mean for them. States limiting abortion access are also developing their own interpretation of when life begins, and many lawmakers point to fertilization....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fatherly

Republicans Have More Kids Than Democrats. A Lot More Kids.

Liberals are not having enough babies to keep up with conservatives. Arthur Brooks, a social scientist at Syracuse University, was the first to point this out all the way back in 2006 when he went on ABC News and blew blue staters minds. “The political Right is having a lot more kids than the political Left,” he explained. “The gap is actually 41 percent.” Data on the U.S. birth rate from the General Social Survey confirms this trend — a random sample of 100 conservative adults will raise 208 children, while 100 liberal adults will raise a mere 147 kids. That’s a massive gap.
ELECTIONS
TIME

Doctors in Anti-Abortion States Now Have No Idea When They're Allowed to Save a Pregnant Person's Life

One of the first patients emergency medicine physician Dr. Taylor Nichols ever treated on his own was a woman who had an ectopic pregnancy—a dangerous condition in which a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, potentially causing life-threatening bleeding if it ruptures the organ in which it’s growing. She came into the hospital stable. By the time Nichols examined her, she was hemorrhaging.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Land of the free?

“What, to a slave, is the Fourth of July?” abolitionist Frederick Douglass famously asked 170 years ago. It’s a question that begs revisiting this year. Sure, we’re celebrating the day when 56 men declared that all men were created equal. But let’s be frank. “Men” really meant men and “all” didn’t really mean all.
SOCIETY
borderreport.com

DACA recipients frustrated as future of program remains uncertain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the future of DACA uncertain, recipients like Orlando Vargas are expressing concern and frustration. DACA advocates this week presented their arguments before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to save the program a year after a Texas judge declared the DACA program illegal.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Make Birth Free

Immediately after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs came down, anti-abortion groups began distributing press releases celebrating their victory and vowing to get around to something the movement has politically neglected for the past several decades: helping mothers afford children. For so many millions already distraught by the ruling, the ready promises of help on the way came not so much as a comfort but as an insult. The fact that American mothers and infants have access to relatively few resources compared with the women and children of our peer nations notwithstanding, better welfare policy wasn’t exactly what the majority of abortion-rights activists were demanding at the moment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Comments / 0

