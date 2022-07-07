Adoption and foster care system expected to be impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade

In this op-ed, Anja Herrman explores why disabled people should be centered in the fight for reproductive rights. While my generation has, up until now, always had the right to a legal abortion, not all of us were able to exercise it. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to legislate away abortion rights. But for disabled people like me, Roe was never enough, as the government has long legislated our reproductive health away. As many of us now rally for the restoration of our rights, we must center the voices of disabled people. We’re still fighting for the kind of freedom that most Americans take for granted.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO