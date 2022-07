BOISE — This summer, Idaho Power has a new program to protect people in its service area from wildfire. The company identified the parts of its service area most vulnerable to wildfire, said Jon Axtman, engineering and reliability senior manager with the company. Those nine areas could be subject to having their power turned off during extreme weather as part of the company’s new Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

