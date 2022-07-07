Eureka City Schools Board to honor retired board member

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO