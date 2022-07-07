ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Eureka City Schools Board to honor retired board member

By KASEY DETRICK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka City Schools Board of Education are set to honor retired board member Frances H. Taplin by naming their board room the "Frances H. Taplin Board Room." The following is a press release from the Eureka City Schools Board of Education:. EUREKA, CA –...

Digging into the Humboldt Crabs' Arcata Ballpark $1 million improvement

ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Humboldt Crabs game, North Coast Senator Mike McGuire announced that the state is investing $1 million into the Arcata Ballpark. Negotiations to secure the funding have been in the works for over a year between the state, the City of Arcata and Humboldt Crabs.
ARCATA, CA
Arcata family impacted by housing crisis at risk of eviction

ARCATA, Calif. — Dawn and James Kelly, along with their son, have lived in their current Arcata apartment for the last five years. Recently their property was sold to a new landlord who decided to ask the Kellys to leave in favor of a new tenant. Now, the Kelly family is struggling to find a new place to live and says they're at risk of becoming homeless.
ARCATA, CA
(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 251: Humboldt County’s news podcast

Neo-Nazi rubbish is plastered in local towns, Eureka’s security cams were OKed, a new program for locals experiencing mental health challenges, Betty Chinn’s forthcoming Eureka housing village got a fiery setback, Cal Poly Humboldt continues adding student housing options, Arcata baseballers the Humboldt Crabs got $1M for upgrades, HACHR is moving to Arcata and will continue mobile-only needle exchange, Ferndale export Guy Fieri makes a winning combo with blink-182, a Peg House employee’s kindness made the news in Europe, July 4th incidents in Humboldt paled in comparison to Del Norte and Curry, Miranda’s is offering half-off animal adoptions July 9 and 10, Eureka export Sara Bareilles is again helping local young women with a business class, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast News welcomes Sophie Lincoln as newest member of reporting team

EUREKA, Calif. — Sophie Lincoln, a recent journalism graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, is the newest member of the North Coast News reporting team. Lincoln will join the reporting team consisting of Austin Castro, Dania Romero, Michael Patterson and Dave Silverbrand. She plans to develop stories focused on community issues and events, plus reporting on the local environment here along the North Coast.
EUREKA, CA
‘Humboldt Hot Air’: Arcata’s New Radio Station Hosts Fundraiser July 16th

Humboldt Hot Air, Arcata’s brand new internet radio station, invites the public to a fundraising event, Saturday, July 16th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Septentrio Winery, 650 6th St. in Arcata. Featuring live music by Red Hot Shame, Die Geister Beschwören, Hudson Glover, Inscrutable Rabbit, and The Uncredible Phin Band. Food on site. Suggested donation of $5 – $10. Come meet the Humboldt Hot Air DJ’s and staff, and treat yourself to a glass of wine in a beautiful outdoor setting. Don’t forget to tune in online: humboldthotair.org.
ARCATA, CA
Flyers Promoting Hate Bombard Scotia Overnight

Last night, two kids found a flyer promoting anti-Semitic views in the small former company town of Scotia between 10:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. By the time they finished picking up after the person or persons who spread the hate packets, they had found between 30 and 40 of the plastic baggies stuffed with anti-Jewish literature on porches throughout the tiny hamlet, reports the mom of one of boys who wishes to be anonymous for fear of retaliation.
SCOTIA, CA
HCSO Investigating Distribution of Anti-Semitic Materials

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a recent increase of offensive, anti-Semitic materials circulating in our community. The Sheriff’s Terrorism Liaison Office, in coordination with state and federal law enforcement partners, is investigating the origin of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Trinity County pot farm shut down in multi-agency search warrant

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A multi-agency effort has resulted in the shutdown of a massive pot farm in Trinity County. Authorities in the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were alerted to the land after finding a variety of illegal water diversions, petroleum run-offs, and dangerous pesticides being used on the land.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
(UPDATES) Trailers Donated to Betty Chinn to House Eureka’s Homeless Burn in Early Morning Fire on Hilfiker Lane

The Eureka Police Department shared the following statement:. This is an ongoing investigation. Upon a determination made by the fire inspector as to the origin of the fire, as per the press release likely human caused, we will take an arson report. There is no information at this time to show that the fire, if determined to be human caused, was set intentionally simply because the trailers were to be used to shelter houseless community members.
EUREKA, CA
Annual Chili Cook-Off Helps Kick-Off Fortuna Rodeo Week

Press release from the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce:. back in person this year in Downtown Fortuna on July 11, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The Annual Chili Cookoff helps kick Rodeo Week into high gear and brings out the chef in everyone. But it’s more than just a cooking contest. It’s also a GREAT VISUAL! Booths are decorated, chefs are on-site cooking, and judges are in plain sight. In addition, over 1,000 people mob Main Street to taste chili and vote for their favorite contestant. Compost Mountain Boys will be entertaining the crowd with live bluegrass music.
FORTUNA, CA
Education
Politics
Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Blaze at Betty Chinn Trailers Appears to Be Human Caused, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 12:22 A.M. four units from Humboldt Bay Fire were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Foot of Hilfiker Lane in Eureka. While units were enroute, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch received additional reports that multiple large trailers were on fire. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire Engine arrived on scene and found six wood-framed single-wide portable construction type trailers fully involved with fire with additional nearby trailers burning on the outside from radiant heat.
EUREKA, CA
WARNING: Coastal Humboldt May Actually See ‘Hot’ Temperatures Above 70 Degrees Tomorrow

The National Weather Service’s Eureka office has issued a warning for the spell of seasonably pleasant weather that’s forecast to hit the North Coast tomorrow. Areas of coastal Humboldt, including Eureka and Arcata, have at least a 90 percent chance of seeing temperatures in the 70s. Humboldt’s interior valleys, meanwhile, can expect temperatures above 100 degrees.
EUREKA, CA
There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Miranda’s Animal Rescue adoption event July 9th and 10th

FORTUNA, Calif. (KIEM)- Back here on the North Coast local animal shelters are being flooded with pets. Officials at one shelter telling us they haven’t seen anything like this current situation in years. As a result, Miranda’s Animal Rescue in Fortune will be hosting an adoption event this coming weekend. June 9th and 10th where […] The post Miranda’s Animal Rescue adoption event July 9th and 10th appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA

