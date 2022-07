Police continue their search for a Palm Springs prowler, who’s been seen lurking through several neighborhoods and homes over the last couple of weeks. Police said the suspect has committed several of the burglaries shirtless. He's also been seen using an electric "Onewheel" electric skateboard as transportation. The suspect was captured on several home surveillance The post Palm Springs prowler: Police search for man on onewheel skateboard appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO