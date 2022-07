There has been a change of scenery at the old Municipool building on 10th North in Logan, and soon the building could be restored to its original use. Faced with a lien on the property due to upkeep fines leveled by Logan code enforcers, businessman Lowell Huber sold the building and lot to the Logan City School District this spring. Then, last month, a collection of at least two dozen “refuse vehicles” that prompted the fines disappeared, and school officials say they hope to have the building and indoor swimming pool ready for students in the fall.

LOGAN, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO