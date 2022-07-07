ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rudy Gobert on why Jazz traded him to Timberwolves: A ‘win-win’ situation

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Now that the question of what is going on in Utah was answered with the blockbuster trade last week of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, another one loomed on Wednesday. Specifically, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was asked why he thinks the Jazz dealt him.

The answer was telling, as much about the 30-year-old four-time All-NBA selection as it was about the state of the franchise that netted a cadre of draft picks and players in return.

“It’s a good question,” Gobert told reporters in his first comments since being traded. “Sometimes the window for winning is not always big, and for us in Utah, that’s kind of what happened. I think the organization felt like that we had maybe passed that window that we had over the last few years.

“I think they’re still obviously going to be a very competitive team. It just felt like with all the assets they could get for me, that it was better for them to go that way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTxQu_0gX54YfN00
Rudy Gobert during the introductory press conference for the Timberwolves after being traded from the Jazz.

In exchange for sending Gobert to Minnesota, Utah got four future first-round picks, plus Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler.

That wasn’t the only change for the Jazz this offseason. Head coach Quin Snyder resigned following the team’s first-round playoff exit to Dallas, and starting forward Royce O’Neale was traded to the Nets for a 2023 first-round pick.

With nearly a decade in the league—all of it with the Jazz after being selected 27th overall out of France by Denver in 2013—the 7-footer understands the position his old team was in after getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs three of the last four years. Gobert also knows his new team, having read their fans’ Twitter comments over the last nine years.

“I think it could potentially be a win-win situation,” Gobert said. “They also put me in a great situation to win. For me, I’m very grateful for that. They put me on a team that I can keep flourishing and hopefully win a championship. For them, I really hope they’re going to be able to get better and better and hopefully get back to that stage that we were when the Jazz were first in the Western Conference and truly believed they had a chance a title.”

Having a shot at winning it all is also the expectation in Minnesota, where Gobert joins Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

Gobert said when he heard the Timberwolves were interested, he thought about it for only a day. He said he felt it was the best and most exciting basketball situation for him.

“The goal is to win a championship,” Gobert said. “I came here for that. I didn’t come here just to be a good team. I came here to try to take this team to the finals and accomplish that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Chet Holmgren fires back at criticism of his ex-Gonzaga teammate

Chet Holmgren has blocked eight shots through his first two Summer League games, and now he is blocking another one. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man is sparking excitement this week with his performance in Salt Lake City, showing dominance on both ends and even flashing cunning offensive moves that many did not know he had.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
State
Utah State
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver on track with ACL recovery

Three days after his 25th birthday, Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver was carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with what would eventually be diagnosed as a season-ending, surgery-requiring right ACL tear. Nine months later, Oliver is still working his way back onto the field, not fully ready to return, but not far off, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Hope Within Cloud Of Uncertainty About His Health

With Zach LaVine having signed the largest contract in franchise history Thursday, the most pressing issue left staring the Chicago Bulls in the face is Lonzo Ball’s health. The laconic point guard took in the team’s Summer League opener in Vegas Friday and while he didn’t speak with the media, Ball did his best to soothe concerns about his left knee.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Hoops Rumors

Walker Kessler signs rookie deal with Jazz

The Jazz have officially signed 7-foot-1 rookie center Walker Kessler to his rookie-scale contract, the team announced in a press release. Kessler is the last first-round 2022 draft selection to ink his deal. The 20-year-old has yet to play in an NBA game, but is already well-traveled within the league....
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy