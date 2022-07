County election officials said Saturday that 715,833 signatures were submitted in the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said his office has completed the first step in the review of the petitions submitted Wednesday, and is now working on the review and verification of the signatures, which must be completed no later than August 17.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO