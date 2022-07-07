ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

The Iso Mailbag: Would Leaving the WCC Even Help Gonzaga?

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZiVu_0gX53pVp00

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions.

This week everyone seems to want to know Dan's thoughts on two things, conference realignment and Chet Holmgren making his NBA summer league debut.

Got a question for Dan? You can submit them to Gonzaga Nation on social media or directly to Dan at @dandickau21 on Twitter.

Want more Gonzaga basketball content? Make sure you search and subscribe to us on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Are Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

Michigan football fans are not happy with Jim Harbaugh this Friday afternoon. Just moments ago, Detroit native and five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to the University of Oregon. He was also considering Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M. Michigan fans were hoping Moore would stay in-state, but Harbaugh and...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Sports
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry indirectly addresses Kevin Durant trade ‘rumor mill’

The Golden State Warriors’ original Big 3 have reportedly already spoken with Kevin Durant in wake of his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. Rumors indicate Stephen Curry, the newly-minted Finals MVP, would welcome his former teammate back to the Bay Area, too. Speaking with reporters from the American Century Championship golf tournament in South […] The post Stephen Curry indirectly addresses Kevin Durant trade ‘rumor mill’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4-Star DB Flips Commitment From Alabama To Big Ten Program

In January, four-star defensive back Elliot Washington committed to Alabama. On Friday, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. Washington, a Florida native, has decided to take his talents to Penn State. He announced this move on his Twitter account. "I would like to thank the University of Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcc#Nba#Apple Spotify
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. USC football schedule for 2022 seasonWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Youtube
Larry Brown Sports

NBA fan favorite could make comeback with Kings?

One of basketball’s great cult heroes of the last decade may be getting new life with the Sacramento Kings. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on Saturday that ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is working out for the Kings in Las Vegas. Dellavedova hopes to make a return to the NBA, McMenamin adds.
NBA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
252
Followers
195
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy