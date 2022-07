Kyrie Irving is no stranger to sending messages, whether it's a cryptic tweet, or directly to NBA reporters. The Nets guard, who's been talked about non-stop recently after news broke that the Lakers and Nets have "engaged" in trade talks that would net the Lakers the seven-time All-Star. Kyrie is currently in Los Angeles, which isn't an uncommon thing for any NBA player during the summer, but he made an appearance at the LA Sparks game last night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO