Alabama lands in top ten for 2024 DL Champ Thompson

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Champ Thompson, a defensive lineman out of Georgia, included Alabama on his narrowed-down list of top-10 programs he’s actively considering.

Thompson plays for Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia and has been landing offers from some of the top programs from all across the nation. The Alabama offer came in May of this year and was his ninth offer.

So far, Alabama has extended offers to 10 defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle, including Thompson. Typically, the coaching staff pushes to add five or six defensive linemen every year. It is usually based on a team’s needs at certain positions. However, Nick Saban prioritizes talent over need. Thompson has some elite talent and will likely continue to hear from the Alabama coaching staff in the coming months.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 34 24

Rivals 4 212 35 14

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 104 20 11

247 Composite 4 209 33 21

Vitals

Hometown Norcross, Georgia

Projected Position DT

Height 6-3

Weight 250

Class 2024

Top schools list

  • Alabama
  • Virginia Tech
  • Georgia Tech
  • Miami
  • Florida State

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
