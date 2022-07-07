ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

FATAL MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH IN OREGON ON HIGHWAY 38

clayconews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (July 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. The preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla,...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 2

Related
KDRV

Oregon State Police release new information regarding fatal crash on Highway 260

SHAN CREEK, Ore-- On Friday, Oregon State Police released new information regarding a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Highway 260 near milepost 18 and close to Marthaller Farms. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, around 6:12 p.m., an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup,...
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
O'BRIEN, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Clark County deputies respond to shots fired in Hazel Dell

Deputies determined that the suspect unlawfully obtained two firearms from his father’s secured cabinet within a RV. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody by Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies after firing multiple rounds from a firearm while inside a recreational vehicle (RV) Friday in Hazel Dell. On...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Myrtle Point, OR
City
North Bend, OR
State
Idaho State
City
Elkton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
clayconews.com

TWO COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION CLOSES INTERSTATE 5 IN OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - (July 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. The preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Oregon State Police#Osp#Jeep Cherokee#Clatskanie#Riverbend Hospital
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Family members say missing Caldwell woman, daughter found dead in Oregon

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Family members said Friday that a missing woman and her 17-year-old daughter have been found dead in Oregon. Caldwell Police had been looking for 51-year-old Dawna Faye Roe and 17-year-old Gabrielle Michelle Roe after they were last seen driving westbound on Interstate-84 near Fruitland on June 30. Police say they received an official missing persons report on July 5.
CALDWELL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
opb.org

Remains of orca found again off Oregon coast near Coquille River

A dead orca has been sighted again, after being adrift at sea for 11 days. Mark Milstein of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a fisherman spotted the killer whale’s carcass 10 miles southwest from the mouth of the Coquille River on Thursday. Photos of the orca were...
COQUILLE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s gun laws explained

Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
philomathnews.com

Best counties to retire to in Oregon

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Here are the Day 3 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt clues; One bottle has been found

The third clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Friday. And we learned that one of the six bottles has already been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy