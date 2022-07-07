ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Former prosecutor Peter Antonacci to lead new election crimes office

By WFSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis has chosen a former prosecutor and county elections supervisor to lead a new statewide office created to investigate voter fraud and implement elections security measures. DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he's appointed Peter Antonacci to lead the...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury rejects self-defense claim of duo who shot and killed Tamarac man. They now face death penalty

Two men were found guilty Friday in the 2015 shooting death of Ivan Brandt, a Tamarac man worried about his ex-girlfriend’s new man only to have him show up at his door and kill him. The fatal confrontation between Brandt, Jonathan Gordon, 39, and Richard Andres, 42, was captured by Brandt’s home video surveillance, which did not record sound, leaving prosecutors and defense lawyers to offer ...
TAMARAC, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Doctors continue to put pieces of the puzzle together as the COIVD-19 virus continues to evolve. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC. "It's more transmissible than prior variants,...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Saturation Patrol Today In Unincorporated Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re driving in unincorporated Palm Beach County and you’re not wearing your seatbelt, don’t be surprised if you are stopped by police. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be engaged in a saturation patrol for seatbelt violations at least through the morning. The targeted areas include West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach, and West Boynton Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
point2homes.com

10731 SW 51st St, Davie, Broward County, FL, 33328

Completely Remodeled 4 Bed/2 Bath Home situated on a secluded 1.27 acre lot located in the desirable Sunshine Acres in Davie. Property features a huge open & buildable lot ideal for expansion, building your dream home or agricultural use w/ a large detached garage suitable for RV storage/workshop. Home is energy efficient equipped w/impact windows & doors, Solar Panels & 2 new AC's providing Huge savings on electric bill & No water expenses-property is on a well. Completely Updated Interior w/new Flooring, Kitchen, Baths & SS Appliances. Gorgeous backyard w/new large covered patio overlooking the lush landscape & new 18’ above ground pool. Property located just off I-75 in an excellent school district near shopping, dining, 5 min walk to Ferone Park & easy access to major highways. No HOA.
DAVIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA BRIDGES LAWSUIT: Homeowner Sues G.L. Homes Contractor

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in Boca Bridges, the new G.L. Homes community still under construction on Lyons Road near “The Bridges” and “Seven Bridges,” says the ceramic tile floor throughout the first floor of home was installed so poorly that it’s “a complete and utter disaster.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Feds: MIA-bound American Airlines passenger stole more than $10K from 2 passengers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An American Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly stole more than $10,000 and two credit cards from two separate passengers aboard a flight from Buenos Aires to Miami Tuesday. According to court documents, as the flight was mid-air, flight attendants noticed the passenger, Diego...

