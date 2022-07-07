Evansville nursing home celebrates WWII veteran turning 106 years old
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One assisted living home celebrated a very special birthday Wednesday. Thurman Carnal is a veteran who served during World War II, but...www.14news.com
sir congratulations and thanks so much for your dedication to our country, such a huge accomplishment, you look bout 79 something, congratulations 🎉🎉
Comments / 4