FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual summer float down the Flint River won't happen this year because of uncertainty after the massive oil spill into the waterway. The flotilla, which started in 2014, draws about 300 people on canoes, kayaks and tubes floating down the Flint River from Tenacity Brewing on Grand Traverse Street to the Mott Park Recreation Area on the city's west side.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO