(KNSI) – Police released more details after four people were shot in south St. Cloud on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the shooting at 5:47 p.m. in the alley between 5th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South near 11th Street South. First responders found a 21-year-old St. Cloud man with a gunshot wound to the head and took him to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. While at the scene, police were told three more people had shown up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO