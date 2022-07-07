ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A free ride or de-facto deportation? Was it legal for a Texas sheriff to drive migrants to the border?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRACKETTVILLE, Texas – As some Texas officials decry what they see as a lack of federal help in the face of an “invasion” of undocumented immigrants, one sheriff on the border appeared to take matters into his own hands last week. Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe...

KTEN.com

Gov. Abbott is pushing back on border security

(KTEN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on the Biden Administration's border security. On Thursday, Abbott cleared state authorities to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S-Mexico border. "As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those...
freightwaves.com

Texas man sentenced for selling $215K worth of fraudulent CDLs

A Texas man who issued fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses netting $215,000 while he worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to a news release. Alonzo Blackman, 68, of San Antonio, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of conspiracy...
MySanAntonio

Inside a Uvalde Classroom: A Taunting Gunman and 78 Minutes of Terror

UVALDE, Texas — The first shots came from the hallway outside the classroom. Arnulfo Reyes, a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, quickly remembered the active shooter training he had rehearsed so many times and told his 11 students to lie under their desks and “act like you are asleep.”
Ash Jurberg

The border crisis: Bexar County sheriff invites Biden to Texas

Just a couple of weeks after the devastating tragedy of 53 immigrants found dead in a truck in San Antonio; frustration is growing over the Texas/Mexico border situation. Today Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar met with key U.S. Department of Homeland Security staff to discuss his concerns about immigration and migrants crossing the border illegally. He also invited Biden to Texas to come and review the situation personally.
KSAT 12

Texas House committee requests surveillance videos showing 77 minutes before officers entered Robb Elementary classroom

UVALDE, Texas – A Texas House committee requested surveillance video that shows the 77 minutes before officers breached the classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. The Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to the committee through a letter shared Friday, saying the video would provide transparency and not harm their investigation efforts.
kgns.tv

Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
KSAT 12

Uvalde mayor disputes report that police missed opportunity to shoot gunman

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Uvalde’s mayor on Friday denied a recent report that said a city police officer had an opportunity to shoot the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School last month before the gunman entered the school building.
wbap.com

Chris Krok: Are We Seeing A Little Mexico In Uvalde?

Chris’s attitude towards threats to his kids? If you interfere with me saving my child from danger, look out! So why was a Uvalde mother arrested when she was trying to save her kid at Robb Elementary in Uvalde? She says she’s being harassed by police and local officials. The Uvalde mayor says state officials are covering something up, but it seems to Chris the coverup is at the local level. Is corruption in Uvalde amounting to a Little Mexico? …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
