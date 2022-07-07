ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Former football player from Chesapeake man sentenced to 18 months for firearms trafficking, officials say

By Madison Peek, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A Chesapeake man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to make false statements in connection with 45 firearm transactions, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents say Kevin Staton, Jr., 24, engaged in the business of buying and selling firearms without a license from June 2019 through June 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Staton made false statements on official documents where he claimed that he was the actual buyer of the firearms, while he was actually purchasing them for other individuals or with the intent to quickly sell them.

Staton pleaded guilty to all charges in December. His 18-month prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release.

According to a news release issued by federal prosecutors, one of the firearms Staton was convicted of trafficking was recovered seven months after his purchase in Philadelphia and was connected to a homicide on March 21, 2020; a shooting involving multiple victims on May 28, 2020; and a shooting into a residence on May 30, 2020.

Other firearms Staton trafficked were recovered throughout the country in connection with other homicides and shootings, and in the possession of convicted felons, according to the release.

Staton told agents that “guns are like money,” the release stated.

“Those who traffic illegal firearms, like this defendant, are fueling the fires of gun violence, and with our law enforcement partners we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who seek to profit from these crimes,” said Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a statement.

