Policy, politics and progressive commentary Former President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas Friday to tout his chosen candidates for the U.S. Senate and governor in an often-meandering speech centered on crime in Nevada and nationally. Trump dedicated a significant chunk of his 45 minute speech at the Treasure Island resort to condemning the Democratic party for being soft on crime, […] The post Trump calls Nevada and the nation ‘cesspool of crime’ as Lombardo, Laxalt look on appeared first on Nevada Current.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO