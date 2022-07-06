Bank of England vows to bring down inflation

The Bank of England has hinted at further interest rate rises as it vows to bring inflation back down to 2%. The central bank's focus was getting prices down and making life more affordable again, its chief economist Huw Pill said in a speech on Wednesday. In May, UK...
Markets are flashing a warning: The Fed's quest to tame inflation will hit growth and force it to slash rates again. Traders shifted their expectations Wednesday, and now expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in 2023. The move comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said...
There was no suprise in the board of the Reserve Bank of Australia lifting interest rates at its July meeting. The only question was by how much.
Would it be a “regular” increase of 25 basis points? Or a double-whammy of 50. The markets tipped the double, and were proved right. The central bank lifted its cash rate target from 0.85% to 1.35% – taking Australia’s official interest rate to its highest level since July 2019.
This is sign of how seriously governor Philip Lowe and his fellow board members regard the threat of domestic inflationary pressures and a hot labour market...
Britain has emerged from the pandemic with most economic indicators flashing red. The prospects for the UK economy have weakened this year and next in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a messy divorce process from the EU that remains unresolved and global supply chain blockages hitting many business sectors.
US central bankers last month flagged the concern that sky-high inflation could become a permanent fixture, and stressed their readiness to continue raising interest rates to tamp down price pressures, according to the minutes of the latest policy meeting released Wednesday. US central bankers began raising interest rates off zero in March as buoyant demand from American consumers for homes, cars and other goods clashed with transportation and supply chain snarls.
BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
Interest rate-setters have signalled that bigger hikes may be on the cards as the Bank of England looks to do “whatever is necessary” to stop rocketing inflation from becoming long-term. Deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the Bank would take action to...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council failed in two rival votes Friday to extend humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, with the U.S. ambassador warning that “people will die because of this vote.” After days of consultations, the U.N.’s most powerful body remained divided over the key issue of the length of an extension. Almost all council members favored a year-long extension, which the U.N. secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental organization insist is the minimum time frame needed, but Russia demanded a six-month renewal, with a new resolution required for another six months. The failure of the U.N.’s most powerful body to agree on an extension came two days before Sunday’s expiration of the council’s current one-year mandate for deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib.
Russia is poised to temporarily shut down the European Union's single biggest piece of gas import infrastructure, stoking fears of a delayed or only partial return of gas supplies. Some fear the Kremlin could use planned maintenance works to turn off the taps for good. "If it doesn't come back...
Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary. “Global oil demand is fairly strongly correlated with GDP, and so if GDP suffers, global oil demand will suffer too," Stewart Glickman, deputy research director and energy equity analyst at CFRA told Yahoo Finance.
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia urged the G20 on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as foreign ministers from the group met for a summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat.
The value of the euro, as compared to the U.S. dollar (USD), has hit a 20 year low. What Happened: The value of the euro fell 1.3% to hit a value of $1.029 when compared to the USD, according to CNBC. Many economists are predicting that the European economy will be at risk of recession, especially if Russia cuts gas supplies.
Boris Johnson's scandal-ravaged premiership was dangling by a thread on Thursday as he battled efforts to force him from office even as a growing number of government ministers urged the beleaguered British Prime Minister to resign.
House prices hit a fresh record in June, according to Halifax, despite expectations the rising cost of living in the UK would dampen demand. The mortgage lender said the average house price reached £294,845 in June after rising by 1.8% - the steepest monthly increase since 2007. Halifax said...
A motorcade carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived at his home in Tokyo. Abe was shot dead while speaking at a political campaign event on Friday morning in the southern city of Nara. Police investigating the assassination have said the suspect held a grudge...
