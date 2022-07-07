ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New trolley could connect San Diego to Tijuana

By Zara Barker
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdVBe_0gX4r4J300

SAN DIEGO — A trolley that would allow riders to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from San Diego into Tijuana is in the early planning stages, officials in Mexico confirmed with FOX 5 Wednesday.

The Economy Secretary of Baja California’s office said officials are conducting a feasibility study to figure out the logistics and to see if the trolley could use existing tracks.

The trolley plan would work jointly with officials from Tijuana’s city council, Mexico’s federal government and American officials including Caltrans, SANDAG and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Embassy issues security alert for northwest Baja California

Officials in Mexico said the trolley is in response to increased wait times at border crossings, which impact those who work or go to school in the U.S., but live across the border. The new ride is among a variety of options authorities are considering.

“The possibility of elevated pedestrian crossings has been considered as that of CBX, the extension of the trolley track across the border, and even the construction of facilities within other points far from the international border, where the corresponding inspections can be carried out beforehand,” officials from Baja California’s State Secretary of Economy said in an email to FOX 5.

Border commuters told FOX 5 they’ve faced untenable wait times.

“I would sleep in my car because I just don’t want to fight in that line,” Andrea Sanchez told FOX 5. For Sanchez and her daughter, who live in Mexico but work in the United States, the trolley that connects Tijuana to San Diego could save them hours.

“People do what they got to do and I think it would make it a little bit better for those that choose or have to live over there (Mexico),” Sanchez said. “It would be so much easier, save gas.”

Threat of violence in Baja prompts mixed reactions on travel

“There have been discussions about a cross-border Trolley connection going back 30 years. There are many challenges around the border crossing to make this happen. MTS is happy to meet and discuss the current efforts with the appropriate authorities in Mexico,” MTS said in a statement Wednesday.

People who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday often said they are hopeful a trolley would shorten the line crossing the border, while others said they are worried there would still be a long line to get on the trolley while officials checked paperwork.

“I don’t think its going to be a good idea, just walking there’s a lot of people — imagine on the trolley,” Araceli Guzman said, as she waited to pick up a family member crossing the border .

Officials in Mexico said Wednesday that they do not yet have a set plan on how they would implement border checks, but have ideas including a structure like CBX to check documents, or building a new system.

There is also a ferry project in the works that would connect from the Port of San Diego to Ensenada.

The San Diego-Ensenada Ferry Project is undergoing a feasibility study and official conversations between the Mexico and U.S. Customs authorities and the Coast Guard have already started.

A meeting held in April discussed the profitability issues, the type of ferry, the environmental evaluation and authorizations from the U.S. for the transfer of passengers and vehicles who cross the border.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 10

It's just me!
3d ago

The Trolley already goes to Tijuana!! WTF are they talking about? I pray they aren't planning on going into Mexico!!!!!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ragemonthly.com

HISTORY AND INTRIGUE AT SYCUAN CASINO RESORT

Located in the Dehesa Valley, Sycuan Casino Resort is a wonder to behold for so many reasons. For me, one of the most compelling aspects is the honorable and resilient history of how one particular Indian tribe brought a magnificent resort to fruition, after going through centuries of adversity. To fully appreciate the energy of this resort casino when you visit, I wanted to include their backstory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
eastcountymagazine.org

NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego gas prices slightly lower than California average

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

New travel advisory for Tijuana and Rosarito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No matter where you travel to it's just a good idea to keep your eye on things," says Oceanside resident Jennifer Dehoog. She goes to Tijuana once a week to visit her doctor. Dehoog didn't seem concerned about the State Department's new travel warning. Officials...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#San Diego News#U S Mexico#American#Caltrans#Sandag#U S Embassy#Cbx
Times of San Diego

Siblings from Chula Vista, Tijuana, Accused in $42M Scheme to Launder Drug Money

Federal authorities on Thursday announced the indictment of a local brother and sister for allegedly laundering more than $42 million in proceeds from drug trafficking. Jesus Vazquez Padilla, 50, of Tijuana, and Monica Vazquez, 48, of Chula Vista, are accused of using at least 22 California-based shell corporations and around 85 U.S. bank accounts to transfer drug money to Mexican bank accounts.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Mexico City
eastcountymagazine.org

AWP PROCEEDS WITH EFFORT TO TAKE SAN DIEGO’S PUMP STATION

East County Advanced Water Purification (AWP) July 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- The agency managing the East County Advanced Water Purification (AWP) program took another step toward legally confiscating a sewage pumping station that now belongs to the city of San Diego. Earlier this month, the Joint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cbp.gov

First-in-Port and First-in-Nation Pests Intercepted by CBP Agriculture Specialist at Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists (CBPAS) at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego intercepted two pests on two different occasions. Local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) identified them to be “First-in-Port” and “First-in-Nation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Top 10 Beaches in the U.S.

Summer is here, and the beach is the star of the show once again. Across the U.S. are a variety of sandy stretches that each offer a different experience—from scenic nature views to under-the-sun fun. Though there’s no set rule of what makes one beach better than another, the 10 beaches below have unique qualities and attractions that make them some of the best beaches in the U.S.
CORONADO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy