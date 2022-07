Meadow announces district Superintendent Bric Turner as the new head girls basketball coach. In most schools, the head coach of any sport is simply a coach, however, at Meadow ISD this next season, Superintendent Bric Turner will take the helm of the head girls basketball coach to take the place of Coach Nic Tarr who went to east Texas for family and personal reasons. Not soon after basketball season was over, here on the South Plains, there were over a dozen head girls basketball coaches positions open, Meadow and Wellman-Union being two of those programs. Turner said he had interviewed a few, however one decided to coach at another school, and the others didn’t quite have the experience he was looking for.

