Supreme Court decision on abortion leads to increased campaign interest, gubernatorial candidate says

In a visit to the Toledo area on Wednesday evening, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley said that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on abortion and Ohio's so-called "heartbeat bill" are bringing increased interest in her campaign.

Ms. Whaley said that she hopes Democrat, independent, and Republican voters will rally in response to a right being taken away.

“Here we have seen a right be taken away in this country,” Ms. Whaley said. “We’re a commonsense state that has commonsense ideas. And certainly the governor on this, and many issues, has become too extreme for regular Ohioans.”

Ms. Whaley, a former Dayton mayor, faces Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the Nov. 8 general election.

The event, held in the garden area of a Toledo-area resident, made frequent comparisons involving expanded access to firearms and more restricted access to abortions.

“These folks are really hungry for leadership that actually protects women’s rights and gives women the right to make decisions throughout their entire life,” said Ms. Whaley, Ohio’s first female major-party gubernatorial nominee.

“Including around the decision to have a family, and when to have a family,” she added.

Ms. Whaley also indicated that limiting access to abortion has a human cost. She referenced national news about a 10-year-old victim of sexual assault from Ohio who traveled to Indianapolis because she could not get an abortion in-state and the experience of a pregnant Dayton resident who had to do the same upon learning that she had to go through chemotherapy.

Ms. Whaley also mentioned economic factors, stating that she believes college-educated young women may move from Ohio if abortion access is limited.

Mr. DeWine signed the heartbeat bill that currently stands as Ohio law. It makes providing an abortion after cardiac activity can be detected — roughly six weeks into pregnancy — a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to one year in prison.

The Whaley campaign website states that, if elected governor, she will veto any anti-abortion legislation passed during her tenure, appoint as director of the Ohio Department of Public Health a person who supports abortion rights, and protect abortion access and reproductive freedom in Ohio.

Last week, the campaign also announced that it would move forward on a ballot initiative to restore abortion rights in Ohio if elected, taking the issue of abortion directly to Ohio voters, a majority of whom favor of abortion rights, according to a USA Today Ohio Network/Suffolk University Poll from early June.

Ms. Whaley was joined at the campaign event by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and state Reps. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo) and Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo), a former mayor.

“[DeWine] is the living breathing personification of the status quo,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “If you’re happy with the status quo, DeWine’s your guy. But if you are not happy with the direction things are going, there’s only one choice. We’ve never elected someone like Nan before. This is our chance.”

Ms. Whaley said, “I think [DeWine] is so afraid of the extremists in his party that he is not willing to stand up to make our leaders more safe. And that’s not a leader.”

Rep. Sobecki said that Ms. Whaley will listen to Ohioans “and make sure their voices are heard.”

The campaign event was organized by Melissa Portala, whose garden area served as the venue.

“I’m thrilled with the turnout,” she said. “We have so much energy to make change in this country.”

First Published July 7, 2022, 12:26am