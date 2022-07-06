July 7 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda

On Monday, July 4, the staff of Rudy's Bakery and Catering, located in downtown Hazard, held a vigil for the fallen officers of the June 30 shooting at Allen in Floyd County, which left three police officers and a K9 officers dead and several officers and responders injured.. Representatives from the Kentucky State Police, Perry County Sheriff's Office, Hazard Police Department and City of Hazard attended the event to show their support.
UPDATE (5:24 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following areas: Northeastern Cabell County West Central Kanawha County Southeastern Mason County Southern Putnam County This warning will remain in effect until 11:15 p.m. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Kanawha and Putnam Counties has been extended until 5:00 p.m. UPDATE […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — On July 6, King’s Daughters (KD) Health System added a chat service to their website for patients to easily connect with their team. KD Chat will directly connect users with the KD Access Center team. Patients will have the option to schedule primary care appointments, mammograms and COVID-19 tests or vaccines.
WAYNE, WV (WOWK) — A fire at Watts Woodworking in Wayne has closed down WV-152. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire started just before 4:45 a.m. They say there were no injuries as a result of the fire. There is currently no word on when WV-152 will reopen. Dispatchers...
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) -Mingo County deputies say West Virginia State Police are investigating a missing person’s case. Kevin Horn and his family are desperately searching for their sister Brittany Duff who went missing on June 12th. Brittany was from the Kermit area and her brother says that is...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - July 6′s officer-involved shooting in Bradley was the latest in a recent string of fatal shootings involving law enforcement. It comes after a shootout on June 30 in Floyd County, Kentucky, that left three officers dead, one K-9 officer dead, and five others wounded. In...
(July 7, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead on Wednesday July 6, 2022 announced the final traffic and criminal activity report for June 2022. During June, Post 8 personnel issued 1,272 total citations. Of those citations:. 31 were for DUI. 227 were for Speeding,. 229 for...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Local agencies converged on Floyd County to give first responders in Floyd County time to mourn the loss of three officers and a K-9 after a shooting in Allen last week. “They slam on each other all the time, calling each other names and everything else,...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After last year’s Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival brought hundreds of folks to Pikeville to celebrate the culture and heritage of Appalachia, the city of Pikeville has announced that the festival will return in 2022. The second installment of the festival will see plenty of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle commercial rollover crash that occurred near the interchange of US-23/US-35, in Scioto Township, Ross County, Ohio. On July 8, 2021, at approximately 10:54 P.M., a 2022 Peterbilt semi, driven by Oumaru Sheriff, age 30, of Hamden, Connecticut, was...
SANDLICK, KY. — Martin County Coroner Chris Todd said while he was unsure how many times James Lee Howard, 36, was shot, but he was fatally shot in the head by a KSP trooper. 911 dispatchers got a call just after 11 P.M. for shots fired, and that it...
The American food retail landscape is structured around hypermarkets, such as Walmart, which carry out large scale food distribution for population centers. Smaller grocery stores have provided services for rural communities. But that may be in jeopardy. Bridget Lambert is the president of the West Virginia Retailer Association. She says...
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — The Southeast Ohio Food Bank’s mobile food market is set up like a drive through. Cars pull in at one end of the Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds, then proceed along an assembly line of volunteers who bring food straight to the driver’s window. The type of food varies based on availability; today, visitors leave with milk, rice, and bags of assorted produce.
