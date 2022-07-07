ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Ash Street resident gives details on Tuesday's hit-and-run

By Ava Wainhouse, KHQ Local News Reporter
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a weekend full of crime in Spokane, as one woman was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday morning, just hours after the Fourth of July celebrations. “It’s kind of a creepy feeling, somebody died right in front of my house,” Ash Street...

KHQ Right Now

Rider injured in motorcycle accident south of Rosalia

COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a motorcycle accident on July 9, just south of Rosalia. According to the release, an emergency call came in just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. WCSO deputies arrived to the scene of a single-vehicle accident to find a motorcycle in the northbound lane on Rosalia Rd. and two riders, an adult man and a child passenger.
ROSALIA, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley police investigating shooting, looking for gunman

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are looking for a shooter after a shooting on Friday morning that sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened near South Dearborn Road and East 5th Avenue, in a neighborhood just south of I-90. Police were called to the scene near an apartment complex shortly after 7 a.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Officer wounded in drive-by making speedy recovery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officer Honaker, the Spokane Police officer who was shot twice in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago, is back on his feet and making a speedy recovery. Officer Honaker was shot in his head and leg during a drive-by shooting on June 26. He was released from the hospital a day later and continued recovery at home.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot and injured in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man causes over $10,000 in damages, charged with two counts of hit and run

DEER PARK, Wash. – A Deer Park woman woke up to the sounds of her neighbor screaming, ‘Your horses are out!’ Little did she know, the situation was far wilder. "It looks like he launched up and over the highway, there are no marks of him stopping whatsoever," Brittney Schupman who owns the land said. As some were sleeping off independence celebrations, Schupman woke up to"Our neighbor, the next morning at about 6 a.m. hollering that our horses were out," she said. "We thought maybe the fireworks had spooked them but then come further investigation we realized that there was a car that had gone through the fences." All over her property, a chaotic scene showing what really happened. "He hit the corner of that, hit the golf cart, hit that post. He didn’t hit that fire pit, he hit my other fire pit. And he hits all three of my septic pipe tips," she said. Seen on these cameras, are horses escaping their corals, and a white Hyundai leaving the scene. "We literally fixed the fences last night," she said. The suspect barreled through acres of land, 6 fences… "I mean you can see it’s toast," she said. …narrowly missing the Schupman’s horses before finally fleeing. "I asked somebody, do you think he would have stopped if he would have hit a horse, they’re like, they went through 6 fences and didn’t stop so… that to me that is the most uncomfortable feeling to know that nothing was safe," she said. Thankfully no one was injured but Schupman said he not only damaged the land but a utility trailer, golf cart, her daughter’s ATV and the property’s septic lines. The damage, she says is in the thousands. And with no apology from the driver, she’s left cleaning up the mess. "Half of his car in a wheelbarrow of destruction," she said. Luckily, a license plate was found on the scene and deputies were able to piece together who the suspect was. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the alleged driver Allen Skoog told them he drove off the road because he was swerving a deer. Skoog told deputies he doesn’t remember anything after swerving off the road. He is facing two counts of hit and run unattended. He’s due in court on July 14th.
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man shot in Spokane Valley neighborhood, police looking for suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave. Police tell KHQ they were originally responding to reports of a man chasing two others and that he appeared to have a gun. Not long after, they received another, separate report of the shooting.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Caregiver acquitted in accidental vinegar death in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of felony assault. Fikirte T. Aseged mistakenly gave cleaning vinegar instead of colonoscopy prep medicine to her 64-year-old client Marion Wilson. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Harold...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

SVPD arrest suspect in connection with theft investigation, recover stolen cars, guns, Gatling Gun

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU), assisted by Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies, located a suspect in connection with ongoing theft investigations. The suspect was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges. Multiple stolen and suspected stolen vehicles and guns, along with a slew of other property, were recovered. Additional...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested after SWAT situation near East Eastwood

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to 5500 East Eastwood for a SWAT situation involving a wanted suspect. SCSO told KHQ on the phone that investigators had information about a wanted suspect possibly being there. The suspect, Christopher J. Huntsinger, did come out of the home peacefully and was arrested.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested in 20-year-old Pullman cold case pleads guilty to rape

PULLMAN, Wash. - Kenneth Downing, an Elk man arrested for a string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Pullman nearly 20 years ago, has pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and assault charges. Downing is now facing 18 to 24 years in prison, Whitman County's Chief Prosecutor Dan LeBeau announced...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Can’t stop thinking about what he went through’: Sister pleads for answers after brother’s body was found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shayne Lamonica was found dead in the Spokane River with few clues on how he ended up there and what caused his death. His sister says all she thinks about is how her brother could leave his apartment and end up dead in the river. Someone spotted his body on June 19, and since then, investigators still...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Avista working to restore power north of Spokane

DEER PARK, Wash. - Power for just under 2.050 Avista customers north of Spokane were out of power for a time on Saturday, July 9. The cause is not yet determined. Last updated on July 9 at 7:40 p.m. Avista Utilities is working on restoring power to Deer Park and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Person shot in the head in downtown Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.– A person was shot in the head inside a downtown Spokane apartment early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Plaza apartments on N. Howard. Spokane Police said they had to force their way into the building. One person was detained...

