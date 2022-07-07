ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1mLm_0gX4mkht00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Drug raid leaves Mercer County man in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — A Farrell man is due back in court later this month after his arrest Thursday. Daniel George Jr. is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges. The Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the raid of a home in the 300 block of Shenango Blvd.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc
WKBN

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600K to spend on vacations: investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators in Florida say they uncovered a massive fraud scheme thanks to a tip from the brother of a 99-year-old victim. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sheena Russell, 45, on Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
WKBN

Austintown man sentenced for role in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men charged with an October 2020 shooting on the East Side pleaded guilty earlier this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in the crime. Tyree Robinson, 23, of Westchester Drive in Austintown, was sentenced to seven to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKBN

Hersheypark’s Wildcat to close July 31

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark’s second oldest wooden roller coaster is set to close later this month. According to Hersheypark’s social media outlets, The Wildcat is set to close at the end of the day on Sunday, July 31. The ride opened in 1996 in the Midway...
HERSHEY, PA
WKBN

Pa Budget would include child tax credits, millions for education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Suspect in Mercer County robbery in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man from Butler who is accused of robbing a Farrell drug store. Dustin Hilliard faces charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats. Officials in Mercer County say he was arrested after robbing a Rite Aid on New...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

More drugs taken off streets in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – More drugs have been taken off the streets of Lisbon. Officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the village for fictitious plates. Approximately 20 grams of suspected meth, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 20 grams of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana and cash were found.
LISBON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy