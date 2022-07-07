ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Man, teen found dead in central Ohio; no threat to community

By Drew Yaussy, Daniel Griffin, Eric Halperin
 3 days ago

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a teenage boy, who investigators believe to be father and son, are dead in the Wedgewood Park neighborhood in Powell, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were found in a home on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., both apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities were notified by a family member who went to the home to pick up the teenager, the sheriff’s office said.

Jeff Balzer, a chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, said a gun was found at the scene and that the sheriff’s office does not believe there is a threat to the community.

“There’s no one that we know of that’s out there in the community,” Balzer said.

Initial reports said the deceased were father and son, but Balzer did not confirm the relationship between the two victims, saying only that they were related.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide, but that the incident will continue to be investigated.

“You can’t just look at a scene and instantly come up with what it is,” Balzer said. “Our detectives, we’ve got some very seasoned and very talented detectives. They have a decent idea, but we want to let the evidence show what actually occurred.”

Balzer’s full statement can be watched in the video player below.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of the victims.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the incident.

“We don’t handle a large number of homicides every year,” Balzer said. “We work pretty closely with BCI, so when we come across one, with more than one victim especially, we default to calling our partner BCI.”

Balzer said the sheriff’s office wants to see a full investigation through to the end to bring peace to the family and the community.

“Most of Delaware County, we’re fairly fortunate, but like any other place, we’re not immune to violence and on this night, it struck Delaware County,” Balzer said.

“We’ve got a very caring and supportive community,” he added. “I know already the community has reached out to some of the other family members to support them and I just encourage that. There are going to be people struck by this who knew the victims, when it gets released, all that information. And I would just encourage people to support them.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

