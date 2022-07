U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosWashington is growing more diverse, newly released census figures show.The latest: Five of the seven race and origin groups counted in Washington grew from July 2020 to July 2021.Asian was the fastest-growing category during that period, increasing 2.4%.The only two groups showing decreases were the American Indian or Alaskan Native population (-0.2%) and the white population (-0.6%).Zoom out: The state trends reflect national ones showing more and increasingly diverse people migrated to the West and Sunbelt regions.Americans are also getting older, the latest figures show.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO