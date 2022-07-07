ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bay Area COVID-19 positivity rate hits 15 percent: How to handle the latest wave

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases are continuing to surge across the Bay Area,...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 1

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and others active in addressing hate against the Asian and Pacific Islander community on Wednesday celebrated a victory after $30.3 million was approved for distribution by the California Department of Social Services to local nonprofits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area firefighters develop game-changing wildfire technology

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Since the first major firestorms of 2017, high technology has been improving tools for firefighters, who still mainly work on the ground and often with little information about how the overall fight is going. Two Bay Area firefighters have developed an overall situation awareness application that...
CELL PHONES
KRON4 News

Health expert recommends masking outdoors

(KRON) – The summer heat and sun are drawing people outdoors while COVID-19 transmission rates remain high throughout the Bay Area. Health officials suggest wearing a mask outside to protect yourself from an infection. The Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have managed to evade the immunity we get from a COVID-19 vaccination series or previous […]
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disease Control#Omicron
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco restaurants threatened by scammers leaving negative reviews

SAN FRANCISCO - A growing number of San Francisco restaurant owners are saying they are losing business to online scammers. The restaurant owners said they are receiving emails from scammers threatening to post negative reviews online unless they receive a fee, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Some targeted restaurants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SFGate

An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Solano County has highest COVID case rate in California

By Roger Straw, July 7, 2022, Source: New York Times, Tracking Coronavirus in California: Latest Map and Case Count, July 7, 2022. Three of California’s counties have recorded over 60 cases per day per 100,000 population over the last 7 days. Solano County had the highest of any county, at 67 new cases per day. Stay tuned for tonight’s Solano Health Department details. (Due to the holidays, Solano has not updated its COVID Dashboard since June 30.)
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers Rising But Manageable

Counties across the Bay Area continue to see the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 creeping upward. All nine local counties are back in the CDC's high-risk category for COVID-19 community levels, and the highly-transmissible BA.5 subvariant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is quickly taking over. Santa Clara...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

The Demographics of San Francisco’s Pandemic Urban Exodus

The early months of the pandemic were rife with stories about urban dwellers decamping to more suburban and rural climes, reinvigorating real estate markets around the country, sending waves of new residents to small towns, and driving up housing costs in so-called "zoom towns." Though a number of studies have been released in the ensuing years revealing the reality of out-migration to be much more complicated than of the headline-friendly version of the Covid-19 “urban exodus.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
point2homes.com

4846 Mattos DR, Fremont, Alameda County, CA, 94536

Listed by V. Attanasio with Amare Real Estate Services. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This stunning home features gracious living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and every possible amenity has been provided. Resort style living close to all that the Bay Area has to offer. Over 600K of high end upgrades have been completed inside and out. You will not find these kind of finishes in any other property in Glenmoor! Situated on approximately 10000 sf lot, the backyard features a custom pool, spa and firepit and commercial grade outdoor kitchen. This retreat is highlighted with water features, wet decks and lush lawn area, ideal for entertaining in style and the sauna is an added bonus! The inviting kitchen features a Sub Zero build in refrigerator and Wolf range, built in buffet, classic quarts counters and spacious dining bar! Truly a must see, not to be missed opportunity to own in desirable Glenmoor, close to schools, parks, shops, dining and commute resources.
FREMONT, CA
point2homes.com

2546 Heron CT, San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95133

Desirable Creekside Station home on tree lined street for sale! Built in 2006, this gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,432sq Taylor Woodrow home boasts brand new painted interior, carpets, Whirlpool over-the-range vented microwave & stove range, and updated LED recessed lighting, networked throughout. Double sink master bedroom, private 2nd floor balcony and a finished tandem 2-car garage. Located in a private community w/ park and BBQ area. Walking distance to Penitencia park, light rail, shopping, public library and a 5 minute drive to San Jose Historical Alum Rock Park. Close to light rail and the new Berryessa BART station and highway 680 is just a 2-minute drive. Close proximity to major employers (Adobe, Zoom, Google and Apple campus). Original owner. Come see!
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Drivers Start to See Relief at the Pump

Bay Area drivers have finally begun to see a little relief at the pump as gas prices are dropping. Though $5.99 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is high, some gas stations have dropped as much as 7 cents since Thursday. The bad news is that AAA said the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy