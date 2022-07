These are difficult days for the Washington farmer, but despite the many challenges, from Olympia, D.C. and of course Mother Nature, Rosella Mosby, president of the Washington Farm Bureau said it’s important that agriculture sticks together. She says there may be differences in the commodities grown between eastern and western Washington, but the farming community is one big family, a point she noted that is often forgotten.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO