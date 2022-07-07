ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Joey Bart: Called up, starting Wednesday

Bart was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks,...

CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

White Sox take advantage of error, score 2 in 8th of 4-2 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Luis Robert’s short fly with two outs in the eighth to end his record errorless streak at 440 games and set up two unearned Chicago runs that snapped a tie, lifting the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Robert reached second when Grossman raced in and the ball bounced off his glove and fell in. The 32-year-old outfielder hadn’t made an error since June 13, 2018, while with Minnesota, setting a major league record for a position player. “I missed a pop-up and it’s a terrible play on my part,” Grossman said. “It’s a play I should be able to make and I’ll make it the next time it comes to me.” The sun was in Grossman’s eyes, but he said that wasn’t a factor.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Out Sunday, gets MRI

Marte (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Jeff McNeil will draw a start in right field for the series finale while Marte tends to the left groin injury that forced him out of Saturday's 5-4 win. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Marte underwent an MRI on Sunday, but the results of those tests aren't yet available. The Mets hope to have an update on Marte's condition later Sunday, which should give fantasy managers a better sense of his status heading into the team's seven-game week in advance of the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Back in part-time role

Robles will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Atlanta. Before moving back to the bench for the first two games of the series in Atlanta, Robles had made nine consecutive starts in the outfield while going 5-for-23 with a pair of stolen bases and an RBI. He benefited in part from Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz missing time during that nine-game stretch with an injury and an illness, respectively, but with both sluggers back to full strength, Robles looks like he'll have to settle for more of a part-time role. He will enter the starting nine for the series finale, however, with Lane Thomas getting the day off.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Pujols hits No. 684 to help Cards rally past Phillies 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 684th homer and Tommy Edman drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to help the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Sunday. St. Louis had lost two straight and six of seven. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 28th homer for the Phillies, who had won three in a row. Pujols, who singled to start the go-ahead rally in the eighth, has 1,377 extra-base hits to tie Stan Musial for third place on the career list. The slugger’s fifth homer of the season was a solo shot in the sixth that brought the Cardinals within 3-2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist which could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Sitting Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. P.J. Higgins will step in behind the dish for the series finale after Gomes caught each of the Cubs' last three games while going 0-for-9. Though top backstop Willson Contreras appears to have moved past a hamstring injury, he still may see ample starts as a designated hitter during the final week before the All-Star break, which should continue to open up reps at catcher for Gomes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Aggravates thumb injury

Kim left Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Giants following his third at-bat after aggravating his thumb injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim was held out of the starting lineup twice earlier this week because of that injury. Kim was 0-for-2 with a walk in the loss, including hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the second inning that ended the Padres' best threat against Carlos Rodon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent back to Norfolk

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. After making 13 starts for the Orioles before losing his spot in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A on June 16, Zimmermann rejoined the big club Saturday. He worked in a relief role during his one-day stint with Baltimore, covering a scoreless frame out of the bullpen in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Angels en route to claiming a hold. Baltimore will replace him on its pitching staff with Rico Garcia, whose contract was selected from Norfolk ahead of Sunday's series finale.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Sunday

Senzel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. In addition to plating two runs in Saturday's 5-4 win, Senzel has also recorded a pair of hits in both of the first two games of the series with the Rays, lifting his season average to .262. Though Albert Almora will get a look in center field in Sunday's series finale, Senzel still looks like the Reds' preferred option at the position.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Remains out Sunday

Donovan (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Donovan is away from the ballpark for the second day in a row while he battles symptoms that aren't specifically related to COVID-19. As a result, Donovan hasn't been placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, and the Cardinals maintain optimism that he'll be ready to go for Monday's series finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Looks to be reserve outfielder

Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The Cardinals are bringing a right-handed starting pitcher (Andre Pallante) to the hill for the second straight day, but the lefty-hitting Herrera will still find himself on the bench. The righty-hitting Matt Vierling, who had previously occupied the short side of a platoon in center field, will draw his second straight start and appears to have supplanted Herrera as the top option at the position. Dating back to June 16, Herrera has delivered a dismal .146/.196/.146 batting line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ

