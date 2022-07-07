Here’s an update on road projects around the city

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple construction projects are taking place across Spokane, with some nearing completion.

Here is an update on the different road projects across the city:

Reconstruction at the Thor-Freya Corridor between Sprague and Hartson is replacing the asphalt with concrete. There is a lot of traffic in the area, and as a result, it requires a more durable surface. The I-90 eastbound exit ramp near Thor-Freya will stay closed until the project is done.

Phase I of the rehabilitation and water main installation of Riverside Avenue is happening between Division and Bernard. Walking paths to businesses are still open, but be careful of the heavy equipment and construction traffic in the area.

Phase II of the Riverside Avenue construction project is set to begin in mid-August. It will continue west to Stevens, and Phase III will reach Wall.

When the project is done, underground utility work, a new surface for travelers and new bus stops for the transit City Line will be added.

Travel lanes between Division and Monroe will have one lane in each direction, some left-turn lane features and bike lanes between the curb and street parking.

Furthermore, a new water reservoir at the Spokane International Airport is underway. It is being completed on schedule and crews placed the footing. They are working on the concrete column now.

Finally, the 104-year-old Post Street Bridge is being replaced. The old bridge deck is gone and the arches have been reinforced. A majority of the columns have been poured.

The next step is adding steel support for a new sewer main. The new sewer main will be implemented to help improve the view of the Spokane River.

There are other upcoming projects from the City.

Work on the Monroe Street Bridge to Boone Avenue will take place in August. A new shared path on Illinois Avenue will be added in North Spokane later in the fall.

The unpaved streets project, which will help strip and pave unpaved streets, will begin in mid-August for District 1. Finally, seven local access and arterials will begin improvement between now and mid-October.

