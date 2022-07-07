ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Here’s an update on road projects around the city

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEI97_0gX4jNhv00
COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple construction projects are taking place across Spokane, with some nearing completion.

Here is an update on the different road projects across the city:

Reconstruction at the Thor-Freya Corridor between Sprague and Hartson is replacing the asphalt with concrete. There is a lot of traffic in the area, and as a result, it requires a more durable surface. The I-90 eastbound exit ramp near Thor-Freya will stay closed until the project is done.

Phase I of the rehabilitation and water main installation of Riverside Avenue is happening between Division and Bernard. Walking paths to businesses are still open, but be careful of the heavy equipment and construction traffic in the area.

Phase II of the Riverside Avenue construction project is set to begin in mid-August. It will continue west to Stevens, and Phase III will reach Wall.

When the project is done, underground utility work, a new surface for travelers and new bus stops for the transit City Line will be added.

Travel lanes between Division and Monroe will have one lane in each direction, some left-turn lane features and bike lanes between the curb and street parking.

Furthermore, a new water reservoir at the Spokane International Airport is underway. It is being completed on schedule and crews placed the footing. They are working on the concrete column now.

Finally, the 104-year-old Post Street Bridge is being replaced. The old bridge deck is gone and the arches have been reinforced. A majority of the columns have been poured.

The next step is adding steel support for a new sewer main. The new sewer main will be implemented to help improve the view of the Spokane River.

There are other upcoming projects from the City.

Work on the Monroe Street Bridge to Boone Avenue will take place in August. A new shared path on Illinois Avenue will be added in North Spokane later in the fall.

The unpaved streets project, which will help strip and pave unpaved streets, will begin in mid-August for District 1. Finally, seven local access and arterials will begin improvement between now and mid-October.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Avista working to restore power north of Spokane

DEER PARK, Wash. - Power for just under 2.050 Avista customers north of Spokane were out of power for a time on Saturday, July 9. The cause is not yet determined. Last updated on July 9 at 7:40 p.m. Avista Utilities is working on restoring power to Deer Park and...
SPOKANE, WA
point2homes.com

1815 E 11th, Spokane, Spokane County, WA, 99202

Listed by Jodi Mouchett with John L Scott, Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. PERRY DISTRICT!! Come check out this great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is just 2 blocks from the heart of the Perry District. New carpet, paint, trim and hot water heater. All appliances included. Newer gas forced air furnace. Driveway access to the back yard where it maybe possible to add a garage/shop. Home is ready for you to add your personal touches and gain equity. Main floor laundry.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Concrete, WA
City
Sprague, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Spokane, WA
Traffic
Bonner County Daily Bee

Castle finds home on Lake Pend Oreille

SAGLE — He can see it in his mind. Kris Frandsen, who owns what is known as Castle Von Frandsen near Bottle Bay on Lake Pend Oreille, said he and friends were in the tunnel leading to the towering stone structure and playing music. The sound echoed off the massive, two-foot-thick walls and danced across the waters as nearby boats paused to listen.
SAGLE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit City#Construction Project#Spokane River#Pave#Urban Construction#Division
Coeur d'Alene Press

Study: Separate beach, boat launch

HAYDEN — Separating the beach and the boat launch at Honeysuckle Beach was the most popular solution to challenges there, according to the results of a survey. The Hayden City Council may take action on the final report of the Honeysuckle Beach and boat launch study at its Tuesday meeting.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3 women saved from Coeur d’Alene River

KELLOGG, ID. — Three women were saved from the Coeur d’Alene River on Saturday. A deputy from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office advised assistance for three women who were caught up in a tree when rafting on the river. It was the same tree where a recent...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Not going to help’: Concerns grow from City Council, advocates about proposed ordinances to help homelessness

SPOKANE, Wash. — With multiple ordinances to consider about homeless camps on the table, some are concerned too many restrictions will do more harm than good. Mayor Nadine Woodward wants to see more restrictions to sit, lie and camping ordinances than some other Council Members. Woodward is supporting an ordinance alongside CM Cathcart and Bingle while Council President Beggs and CM Kinnear have a different vision.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KHQ Right Now

Over 3,000 customers without power in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Customers with Avista reported power outages in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. According to Avista's outage map, 3,719 customers were without power at around 4:05 p.m. The cause is still being investigated and there is no estimated time for power to be restored.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy