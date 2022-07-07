ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Large pack of ‘aggressive’ dogs overrun Lake Striker community, residents ask for help

By Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3So4PJ_0gX4jHPZ00

LAKE STRIKER, Texas ( KETK ) – Leah Hamilton-Slider has lived on Lake Striker for years. Over time, she noticed a pack of dogs growing rapidly and getting more aggressive each day.

Family dog saves kids from mountain lion in Colorado

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve pulled up out there in my driveway and had to sit in car until the pack of dogs left,” said Lake Striker resident Leah Hamilton-Slider.

Leah and her neighbors live in fear because of the dogs.

“That’s mainly what it is, is being attacked by them and now that they have attacked the dog next door and then attacked that lady and her friend, it’s a reality,” said Hamilton-Slider.

Hamilton-Slider finally had enough, and asked for help. Nicholas Pet Haven jumped into action.

“We had one of the neighbors bring a tractor, we lifted a car, we got five puppies out from underneath the car. We went underneath the house. We crawled and got five pretty much newborn puppies,” said Nancy Wylie, animal rescue volunteer.

Wylie was one of the volunteers that helped rescue the 18 puppies.

What do you do if you find a litter of kittens?

“Anywhere they could get, they where hiding. These dogs had never been touched, so it was it was a little bit of a chore to capture them all, but in all we got a total of 16 puppies,” said Wylie.

This rescue was a group effort, and they are still working to get the remaining 11 dogs.

“They are going to take one or two dogs a week. We are going to get them vetted,” said Wylie.

The dogs were suffering from a variety of conditions when Dr. Gary Spence started treating them.

“They were awful. Their skin was really infected, they were really skinny, they were wormy, they just didn’t look good at all,” said Dr. Gary Spence with the Spence and White Veterinary Hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsrGO_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqPvg_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI0kP_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZKmS_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pndu_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfAlt_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46C5iT_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUz2I_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNgxb_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yQ6T_0gX4jHPZ00
    Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wd0DX_0gX4jHPZ00

All the puppies and dogs will be treated and put up for adoption.

“I want the dogs to have a good life,” said Hamilton-Slider.

Jacksonville PD’s K9 Kilo to be donated body armor

Hamilton-Slider is hopeful all the dogs will get the care and love they need.

Nicholas Pet Haven is asking for dog food donations and for volunteers to help foster the pups. They say that will help them get accustomed to people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: East Texas inmate kicked jail staff in face, struck and bit them

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas inmate assaulted two Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Jail staff members while they were providing medical care to another inmate on Sunday, said the sheriff’s office. At approximately 11:40 a.m. jail staff and healthcare workers were taking care of an inmate’s medical request, and another inmate approached them. […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas police arrest multiple men after 18-month long cartel investigation, 1 still wanted

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An 18-month long investigation into the LCB/I-30 cartel gang, has led to numerous arrests in recent weeks, according to Texarkana police. While investigating the murder of Jermaine Aldridge, who was killed in the Chili’s parking lot in 2020, detectives learned that it was “a murder for hire plot.” Detectives eventually determined […]
TEXARKANA, TX
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
buzznicked.com

Man Decides To Follow Son On His Daily Walk, Finds Him Feeding Stray Dogs

Every single day for two weeks straight, this man’s son would go for a walk. The father and son live in a very rural part of the Philippines, and since the father was curious as to what his son was doing on his walks, one day he decided to tag along and follow him. What he found was both heart melting and heartbreaking.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Volunteers#Animal Rescue
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Life sentence of East Texas man affirmed

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 12th Court of Appeals in Upshur County issued a ruling on Friday affirming the life sentence of Joshua Verhoef. Verhoef was on trial for striking and choking his girlfriend inside her home in 2021, and according to the district attorney, was his on meth at the time of the assault. […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
UPI News

Firefighters rescue puppies stuck in 100-pound tortoise's den

June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two puppies that wandered into an underground den and became stuck behind a 100-pound tortoise. San Bernardino County Fire said the owner of all three animals called for help after the 5-month-old puppies, named Finn and Poe, wandered into Oscar the tortoise's den and remained inside for several hours.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KETK / FOX51 News

6th woman arrested in Longview ISD abuse investigation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sixth woman was arrested for injury to a child for events that took place while she was employed at a Longview ISD elementary school. Cynthia Talley, 56, was arrested on Wednesday and has been indicted for seven counts of causing bodily injury to a child. She has also been indicted […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy