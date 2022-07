Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 449 TO EXPIRE AT 3 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 12 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA DANIELS DAWSON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CIRCLE, CULBERTSON, FAIRVIEW, FORT PECK, GLASGOW, GLENDIVE, JORDAN, MALTA, MEDICINE LAKE, OPHEIM, PLENTYWOOD, POPLAR, RICHEY, SACO, SCOBEY, SIDNEY, TERRY, WHITEWATER, WIBAUX, WINNETT, WOLF POINT, AND ZORTMAN.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO