4 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Twin Style Goals

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty


Happy 44th birthday to our favorite twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry! Since the 1990s, these two beauties have been the epitome of cool, setting trends on and off camera a nd making us all wish we had a twin ourselves!

From the first time we were introduced to this gorgeous duo on Sister Sister to watching them grow into beautiful women and having families of their own, we’ve loved them every step of the way! And now, as these beauties celebrate their special birthday today, we can’t help but reminisce on all of the major style moments they’ve given us in their decades long career! From their flower bucket hats to their straight bobs and everything in between, check out 4 times Tia and Tamera gave us twin style goals!

1. Sister, Sister

Our favorite twin sisters have been setting trends since the early 1990s!

2. Hair Goals

Source:Getty

Back in 2015, the gorgeous ladies gave us hair goals when they made an appearance to  sign and discuss their new book ‘Twintuition.’

3. Effortless Slay

In 2010 the ladies were spotted out and about giving us a casual slay after leaving lunch in Los Angeles.

4. Tamera Mowry’s Baby Shower

Tamera Mowry-Housley was glowing at her baby shower in 2015 and her twin sister Tia was all smiles, right by her sister’s side.

