If you’re looking for a city that’s full of history and tradition, Hattiesburg, Mississippi may be the place for you. There are several historic landmarks throughout the city, as well as contemporary stops like art galleries, indoor museums, and city parks. The city is also known for its great food, and there are plenty of delicious places to grab a bite and a cup of coffee. Read on to discover what to do and see in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO