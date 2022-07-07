ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

New PHS choral director ready for new beginning

By Ruth Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNSD5_0gX4fBgh00

Although she doesn’t officially start until July 19, Laurie Alfred Wash is already hard at work as director of choirs at Permian High School preparing for the coming year.

Wash replaces Ken Sieloff who is returning to school for his master’s degree at University of North Texas.

Previously, Wash was associate director of choirs at Legacy High School in Midland and has a long history in the music world of the Permian Basin.

Wash’s father, the late Dr. Maurice Alfred, was a choral conductor at Odessa High School and Odessa College. Her mother, the late Glenna Alfred, was a primary music teacher. They both graduated from Hardin-Simmons University.

Wash graduated from Hardin-Simmons, as well, with a bachelor of education, studying under Loyd Hawthorne.

She has been teaching publicly and privately for 34 years.

“… Therefore, I have been in this world for a very, very long time,” Wash said.

She added that she started going to conventions at age 2. “… As an adult, I had been teaching voice and assisting with choirs and teaching, basically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in the Houston area and then here in Odessa,” Wash said.

“In 2001, we came back to Odessa and Shawn Bell … took me on to be one of their voice teachers for the students here. Then as Shawn transitioned out, Dr. (Aaron) Hawley came in and so I was here with him at the school. In 2018, I believe it was, I moved over to Legacy and now I’m coming home, some people have said,” Wash added.

Her husband, Jeff, was in the original Black Magic May show nearly 40 years ago.

They have three children and one grandchild. All of their children were all-state musicians, as was her husband.

“But to be here and carry on, for my father and for my parents and for all of the wonderful people that have poured into me during my life here — musically — it’s really an incredible town out here in the middle of West Texas for music. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful place,” Wash said.

Wash said it is too early to say what new things she might want to implement while she’s at PHS. The wisest thing to do at this point is watch.

“… The advantage is that I have been around the program for a number of years. All three of my children went through the program under Dr. Hawley and Shawn Bell,” she added.

She hopes to bring elements from every program she has been involved in.

“I am looking forward to being with the students to helping them to succeed …” along with the directors already on staff, Wash said.

Hawley said they are super-excited to have Wash on board with the “wealth of wisdom that she brings from the choral world … You’re going to be a dynamic team.”

Wash said she loves the traditions that have been established at PHS.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit group just because of where we live. So in the choral world, we know each other; we work together. Ms. Wash is friends with Ms. (Ginger) Storey over at OHS, Mr. (Rob) Rodgers. It’s a wonderful team that we have at ECISD all together,” Hawley said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa to hold 'Movie in the Park' event

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding its "Movie in the Park" event on July 8 at Lawndale Park. Addams Family 2 will be featured film of the event. Different movies throughout the summer will be shown at different parks in Odessa. The next movie will...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Power outage impacts over 1,000 homes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oncor is reporting that power is restored to all of the impacted area. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,400 homes in Midland. According to the Oncor outage map at 11:20 p.m. Friday, the estimated time of restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Houston, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
City
Hawley, TX
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
cbs7.com

Midland residents receive free fans amidst summer heat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With the ensuing heat wave going on throughout West Texas, the temperatures regularly reach 100 degrees. Yesterday, Ace Hardware donated 275 fans to Salvation Army. Today they were given out... Rosa Soto is thankful for what Ace has been able to provide for the city of...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Apollo is a one-year-old cattle breed mix with beautiful tricolor markings. He was found as a stray and taken in by an older couple who really liked him but found he had...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dallas-founded taco restaurant to open in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland is getting a new taco spot! Rusty Taco, originally founded in Dallas is opening its first West Texas location on Monday, July 11th at 3303 N. Midkiff Rd. In a recent news release, Rusty Taco offers a wide variety of street-style tacos. The menu...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phs#Choral#Permian High School#Odessa High School#Highschool#University Of North Texas#Legacy High School#Hardin Simmons University
cbs7.com

A fire broke out at 400 South Grandview Avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon. A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire. OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the...
ABC Big 2 News

Market Street stores to host ‘Taste of Texas’

Expo will showcase dozens of local products ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Family is hosting its ‘Taste of Texas’ expo at all Texas Market Street locations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 9 and 10. During this once-a-year event, Market Street teams promote local brands and products sold across the store. This […]
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘The light company doesn’t care if you lost your kid’: Midland mother fundraises for Snyder family after losing 14-year-old son 2 years earlier

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On the 4th of July, Snyder residents received heartbreaking news about the loss of 9-year-old Julius “CJ” Rendon. However, that same news made its way to a former Snyder resident living in Midland who took fundraising into her own hands. KTAB/KRBC’s Noah McKinney reported on CJ’s life and death. In doing […]
SNYDER, TX
keranews.org

The Odessa water outage underscored a growing problem

Odessa city officials are still investigating what caused a massive water line break that left the city without water for 48 hours last month. But they’ve shared one important detail: The water line was about 60 years old. “Aging water systems are common throughout the country,” said Thomas Kerr,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
MySanAntonio

What’s that going to be … at the former Stein Mart?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland is about to get a trampoline and amusement park. Urban Air Adventure Park announced on its Facebook page that it will open a north Midland location at 4706 N. Midkiff Road – the shopping area that includes Market Street. The City of Midland confirmed that Urban Air will be located at the former Stein Mart location.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

MPD investigates Friday night homicide incident

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, July 8th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 PM, the Midland Police Department responded to shots fired at 104 S. Terrell. According to the press release, upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigating homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to 104 S. Terrell in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second victim was...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland sales tax revenue skyrockets

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city of Midland reports almost 5.5 million dollars in sales tax revenue for July of 2022, which is a roughly 46% increase from this time last year. But a closer look at the numbers shows Midland’s current economy outpacing its pre-pandemic economy. “The numbers for the last three months have […]
MIDLAND, TX
Nationwide Report

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez for drunk driving and causing a crash Tuesday in Odessa. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 400 block of E Odessa Street after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

No Way! Did You Know There Is A Beach 4 Hours Away From Midland-Odessa?

What if I told you that you don't have to drive over 8 hours to get to the beach? You would say I'm CRAZY right? As a kid, I remember family trips to Corpus Christi and being in awe of the beach. As an adult, I visited Galveston for the first time and fell in love. But both of those are over 7 hours away. It's too much for just a weekend getaway.
cbs7.com

Rancher warns of firework danger on private property

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shooting off fireworks is one of the most popular past times during 4th of July weekend, but it’s important to be mindful of where you set them off at. The widespread drought we’re dealing with in West Texas won’t stop the fireworks party in Midland...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
329
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy